Deadpool & Wolverine: Iron Man Easter Egg Spotted in New Trailer

The new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer arrived today from Marvel Studios and in its brief 2.5 minutes it is loaded with Easter eggs and references. In addition to characters returning from previous X-Men movies being included in the trailer, the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer also introduced new Marvel characters into live-action for the first time and naturally included some Marvel Cinematic Universe Easter Eggs. The giant Ant-Man corpse and the inclusion of Alioth were two of the more obvious MCU references for the new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, but another was hiding in plain sight, and it references Tony Stark himself, Iron Man.

Marvel fans may recall when set photos from Deadpool & Wolverine appeared online, revealing a slew of post-apocalyptic cars that were traveling the wasteland of The Void. One of those cars appeared to be a version of Johann Schmidt's Coupe from Captain America: The First Avenger. Now we know that not only is that the case, but the car has a unique hood ornament. Rather than the HYDRA logo seen on the Red Skull's car, this car has a hood ornament with Iron Man's mask on it.

What this vehicle with its Iron Man reference means for the larger Deadpool & Wolverine plot remains a mystery. Most likely is that this car belonged to a variant of Tony Stark from a different timeline in the multiverse. The hot rod paint job is a favorite of Tony Stark's throughout the MCU, so a car with that style and with the Iron Man hood ornament makes sense. This car being driven where it is in the trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine does seem to indicate that an entire timeline was pruned and its remnants has found its way into the wasteland. That in mind this may just be a bridge for Deadpool and the other X-Men characters to kind of interact with heroes like Iron Man, even if it's just a passing reference in dialogue.

This car being driven where it is in the trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine does seem to indicate that an entire timeline was pruned and its remnants has found its way into the wasteland. It's perhaps unlikely Iron Man will appear in the movie considering the film has more to do with the 20th Century Fox Marvel characters and the X-Men, but the expectation for Marvel cameos already has MCU fans in a frenzy about What Might Be. In short, this may just be for Eagle eye'd fans to watch, but The Multiverse Saga being what it is, and a Secret Wars tease already found in Deadpool & Wolverine,

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds as the titular Wade Wilson aka Deadpool with Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Emma Corrin is set to play Cassandra Nova, making her live-action debut, plus Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Rob Delaney as Peter, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopiner, and Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine will arrive exclusively in theaters on July 26.