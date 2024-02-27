Arcade1Up's X-Men '97 Cabinet Is Packed With 8 Games

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The X-Men '97 animated series is finally on the way, and there are plenty of action figures out there to get fans hyped. However, if you want to go even further into the '90s nostalgia, Arcade1Up has you covered with the Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 X-Men '97 Edition cabinet. It comes with 8 classic Marvel fighting games along with online multiplayer, dual speakers, two player controls, a 17-inch display, and a light-up faux coin door for that extra touch of authenticity. There's even some pretty fantastic artwork on the cabinet itself.

Pre-orders for the X-Men '97 arcade cabinet are live here on Amazon priced at $499.99 with a release date set for April 25th (you won't be charged until it ships). That's not a bad price as far as Arcade1Up cabinets are concerned. Their original Marvel vs. Capcom 2 cabinet was priced at $600 for example. Odds are it will sell out, but restocks are expected, so keep tabs on that link for updates. The 8 Marvel games included in the cabinet are as follows:

X-Men vs. Street Fighter

Marvel Super Heroes: War of the Gems

Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter

X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse

Marvel vs. Capcom 2

X-Men: Children of the Atom

Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes

Marvel Super Heroes

When Does X-Men '97 Premiere?

The X-Men '97 series premieres on Disney+ on March 20th. X-Men '97 features the voices of original X-Men: The Animated Series cast members Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Alison Sealy-Smith, Chris Potter, Catherine Disher, Adrian Hough, Alyson Court, and Christopher Britton. The X-Men team includes Wolverine (Dodd), Storm (Smith), Rogue (Zann), Beast (Buza), Cyclops (Ray Chase), Jean Grey (Jennifer Hale), Jubilee (Holly Chou), Bishop, and Morph.

"This is the first X-Men title produced by Marvel Studios," Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, said when announcing X-Men '97. "What an amazing first step to reintroduce audiences to the X-Men with a look at one of the most pinnacle eras of the X-Men comics, which was the '90s."

Added Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, VP of Animation at Marvel Studios, "As an animated show, the original X-Men was the forerunner to some amazing action series. Everyone that is making X-Men '97, top-down, is a fan. On this project, instinctually, we knew exactly what this is. To bring this series forward and pick up that baton, and not just keep running at the same pace, but to really elevate. That's the responsibility."