X-Men '97 Premiere Ending Explained

The first two episodes of X-Men '97 are out into the world, adding some fascinating new stakes to the beloved band of Marvel mutants. The series not only continues the events of X-Men: The Animated Series, but folds in a number of new storylines and unexpected moments.

That proved to be the case at the tail end of X-Men '97's two-episode premiere, which delivered a shocking reveal for one character in particular. Obviously, spoilers for the first two episodes of X-Men '97 below! Only look if you want to know!

How Does the X-Men '97 Premiere End?

The two-episode premiere of X-Men '97 ends with the team processing the exit of Ororo Munroe / Storm (Alison Sealy-Smith), who has departed out into the world after being depowered. As Jean Grey (Jennifer Hale) reads the team Storm's goodbye letter, they question if and when Storm will return, only to hear a knock at the door. It proves to be someone else entirely — a perfect doppelganger of Jean, who frantically asks for the team's help.

While this reveal definitely shifts things for the X-Men going forward, it will particularly pique the interests of comics fans, as it certainly seems to set up the arrival of Madelyne Prior. Created by Chris Claremont and Paul Smith in 1983's Uncanny X-Men #168, Madelyne is initially introduced as the first wife of Scott Summers / Cyclops, who he meets in the wake of Jean's apparent death during the Phoenix Saga. Despite Madelyne's near-identical physical similarities to Jean, Scott marries her and they give birth to their first child, Nathan Summers / Cable. Madelyne is then revealed to be a genetically-engineered clone of Jean, who turns to the dark side and acts as the Goblin Queen after being cast aside by Scott and the X-Men. While it's not confirmed at this point if X-Men '97's case of two Jeans is directly setting up Madelyne's introduction, she has already been a part of the series' merchandise, and the possibility is definitely going to keep some fans watching.

What Is X-Men '97 About?

Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

The voice cast of X-Men '97 includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler. Beau DeMayo served as head writer; episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura, and the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.

