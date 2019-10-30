Marvel’s Excalibur Gives One of X-Men’s The Five a New Name

As established in House of X, mutants have now become somewhat immortal, as after they die they can be brought back to life through an intricate process. This process is helmed by several X-Men known as The Five, who use their abilities in tandem to generate new bodies and replicate the powers and abilities the person had before death. The Five are looked at like royalty on the mutant nation of Krakoa, and in the new issue of Excalibur, one of them reveals they have adopted a new name, and it’s going to definitely elicit some conversation. Spoilers incoming for Excalibur #1 so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

The issue follows Betsy Braddock, who is now fully in control of mind and body after being split from Kwannon. Betsy is reunited with several old friends on the island, though she’s not thrilled about every reunion. At one point she says hi to Fabio, aka Goldballs, and he tells her there’s an issue in the Hatchery with her brother.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Before they head to the Hatchery though Fabio tells her “Oh, and I’m going by Egg now.” Betsy’s face doesn’t change with the announcement, but she does have a hilarious reaction, as she quietly says “…well, that’s not going to stick.”

So, don’t call him Fabio, and don’t call him Goldballs. It’s Egg ladies and gentlemen, and honestly, I’m not sure if I love it or hate it. You can check out the exchange in the spoiler image above.

Excalibur #1 is written by Tini Howard and drawn by Marcus To with colors by Erick Arciniega, letters by VC’s Cory Petit, and design by Tom Muller. The issue boasts a main cover by Mahmud Asrar and Matthew Wilson and variants by Kris Anka, Mark Bagley, John Dell, Israel Silva, and Tom Muller, and you can check out the official description below.

“A NEW DAWN IS FORGED!

The Otherworld is rocked by war! It is a new era for mutantkind as a new Captain Britain holds the amulet, fighting for the Kingdom of Avalon with her Excalibur at her side – Rogue, Gambit, Rictor, Jubilee…and Apocalypse.

Rated T+”

Excalibur #1 is in comic stores now.

So what did you think of the issue? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things comics!