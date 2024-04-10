X-Men '97 Fans Reeling After Episode 5
X-Men '97 are absolutely crushed by Episode 5.
X-Men '97 fans are in emotional shambles after Episode 5. This week's episode "Remember It" decided to rip the hearts out of tons of viewers on Disney+ this morning. X-Men '97 has had some harrowing moments so far. But, the destruction of Genosha was absolutely gripping for the people watching out there. Magneto and Gambit fell trying to protect as many lives as possible. Rogue is basically just like the fans at the end, in a heap in a crying mess looking at the devastation. It's hard to think that Gambit and Magneto might really be gone. But, the X-Men are known for wild swerves, so the method of their resurrection might be a time-traveling trip.
Before the series got rolling, X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo talked to Entertainment Weekly about the challenges of following an iconic show. He meant for this program to have a lot of emotional weight. The dream of Professor X is lofty, and the X-Men themselves can struggle to live up to those ideals.
OMG! I am not joking or over exaggerating when I say that Episode 5 of X-Men '97 was one of the best episodes of television I've ever seen PERIOD! #XMen97 pic.twitter.com/3apDTE5Vjz— Kambit🃏 (@kamkenobi) April 10, 2024
"It's always interesting to take Xavier's dream and turn it on its head," DeMayo explained. "When I first came to this, I was thinking about what the world of the '90s was like, even issues of social acceptance and what does it mean to be different? It was so much more simplistic than it is today. [The X-Men] spent years telling humanity to embrace the future, walk into the future together. What happens when they get hit with a future they didn't see coming? What does it feel like to be on the other end when you feel like that future is leaving you behind?"
What did you think of this week's episode? Let us know down in the comments!
We just wanna talk...
x-men ‘97 writers room i’m in your walls pic.twitter.com/3jR2cmov3V— shan (@sapphicrogue) April 10, 2024
But, very seriously
Me after today’s X-Men ‘97 episode. pic.twitter.com/zNc8yiYrJf— Robbie Dobbie (@Shabooyah4) April 10, 2024
So many emotions
How I feel after watching this week's episode of X-Men '97 IYKYK pic.twitter.com/OMQdlAXjsl— Taylor Lyles (@TayNixster) April 10, 2024
It creeps up on you
Your face starting X-men ‘97, Episode 5 as an X-fan
VS
Your face when the realization sets in- #Xmen97 #Xspoilers pic.twitter.com/xkJoIliqRj— •HOMO•SUPERIOR• (@Ororo101) April 10, 2024
High praise
I feel so sorry for the MCU X-Men because I don’t think anything they do is going to top Episode 5 of X-Men 97
Barring comics that was truly the greatest piece of X-Men material I’ve ever seen. Best thing that’s ever been on Disney+. Game Of Thrones level. Speechless.#XMen97 pic.twitter.com/o3q03WvnnD— Travis Snell (@TravisBSnell) April 10, 2024
No one talk to me
Me on my way to work after watching this week’s X-Men 97 like- pic.twitter.com/LLEMD4Xi02— Colin_Bites (@Colin_Bites) April 10, 2024
Simply devastating
Just finished episode 5 of X-Men ‘97. One of the most devastating 30 minutes of TV I’ve ever seen. #XMen97 pic.twitter.com/VpNsac8Fxw— Tim Popp, Six, Squish, Uh uh... (@popphits) April 10, 2024
No one was ready
Of all the X-Men story arcs to adapt... THAT arc was not one I had on my X-Men 97 bingo card. I'mma need a drank. pic.twitter.com/5YAZco3KQv— Blerd Without Fear is an Exceptional X-Man (@BlerdMinusFear) April 10, 2024
woof.
Just finished X-Men ‘97 ep 5. Please respect my privacy during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/Fttht6VYKT— Tom Tarkong Michelsen 🤙🏽 (@TomOnTheMic) April 10, 2024
Gonna need a minute
How episode 5 of X-Men 97 has me 😢 pic.twitter.com/aCTxpfZ5Sz— Marvel TAS90 Archive (@MarvelTASReborn) April 10, 2024