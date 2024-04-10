X-Men '97 Fans Reeling After Episode 5

X-Men '97 fans are in emotional shambles after Episode 5. This week's episode "Remember It" decided to rip the hearts out of tons of viewers on Disney+ this morning. X-Men '97 has had some harrowing moments so far. But, the destruction of Genosha was absolutely gripping for the people watching out there. Magneto and Gambit fell trying to protect as many lives as possible. Rogue is basically just like the fans at the end, in a heap in a crying mess looking at the devastation. It's hard to think that Gambit and Magneto might really be gone. But, the X-Men are known for wild swerves, so the method of their resurrection might be a time-traveling trip.

Before the series got rolling, X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo talked to Entertainment Weekly about the challenges of following an iconic show. He meant for this program to have a lot of emotional weight. The dream of Professor X is lofty, and the X-Men themselves can struggle to live up to those ideals.

OMG! I am not joking or over exaggerating when I say that Episode 5 of X-Men '97 was one of the best episodes of television I've ever seen PERIOD! #XMen97 pic.twitter.com/3apDTE5Vjz — Kambit🃏 (@kamkenobi) April 10, 2024

"It's always interesting to take Xavier's dream and turn it on its head," DeMayo explained. "When I first came to this, I was thinking about what the world of the '90s was like, even issues of social acceptance and what does it mean to be different? It was so much more simplistic than it is today. [The X-Men] spent years telling humanity to embrace the future, walk into the future together. What happens when they get hit with a future they didn't see coming? What does it feel like to be on the other end when you feel like that future is leaving you behind?"

