X-Men: The Animated Series Director Highlights Retro Throwback Photo

X-Men: The Animated Series Director Larry Houston got tagged in an amazing throwback photo this week. The Generations of X podcast threw the spotlight on the artist on Monday and fans got a kick out of seeing him in action back in the 90s. Houston was grateful for the shoutout. Not many people were aware that he was the first African American storyboard artist on a Saturday morning cartoon program. Houston helped pave the way for many who came after him. Now, with X-Men: The Animated Series streaming on Disney+, younger fans are getting a chance to go through the amazing journey for the first time. Some of them might even come into contact with this photo and learn that someone of similar experience left their mark on the mutants forever.

Last summer, the X-Reads Podcast caught up with some of the cast, including Houston and Rogue actress Lenore Zann. They spoke about the lasting legacy of the show and how appreciative the fans are.

Thanks for posting this. I was about twenty five-ish in that photo. https://t.co/CKoMODk1Ip — XMENDirector (@xmendirector) January 18, 2021

"You guys have made almost two or three generations of kids enjoy what you did. You entertained them," Houston said when speaking about the older fans. "Our show came at really the right time and a lot of the issues we touched on the series, is, unfortunately, coming back today."

"We made them feel like they belonged and that it's okay to be different, and that we need to look out for each other. That we've got each other's backs. To me, that's worth it all," Zann explained. "That is the best thing to come out of this. And if we can help another generation of kids who are going through hell right now in many ways, shapes, and forms [with] racism, and [homophobia]… It really gives me hope that we can at least get to them with a good positive message, that we’re okay. That you’re okay. That we’re in this together."

"It took years before we found out really what a success the show was," she added. "And now, just having done a few Comic-Cons over the last year before Covid, it’s so heartwarming and emotionally overwhelming really to see the love that the fans have for our show and the characters."

