Beloved Netflix Movie Trilogy Getting a Spinoff TV Series

One of the most popular movie franchises on Netflix is now making the move to television. Lara Jean and Peter made rom-coms cool again with To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, which quickly stole the hearts of Netflix subscribers everywhere and became an entire trilogy. After three movies with Lana Condor’s character in the spotlight, the To All the Boys franchise is writing letters with a different lead. Kitty, Lara Jean’s younger sister, is getting her own TV series.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Netflix was working on a TV show about Kitty, which would continue the overall story of the To All the Boys saga. On Monday, the streaming service made things official, handing a series order to XO, Kitty.

Anna Cathcart, who played Kitty in all three movies, will reprise her role as the titular star of the upcoming series. Jenny Han, who wrote the To All the Boys book series, created the show and will serve as co-showrunner with Sascha Rothchild. That duo will executive produce alongside Matt Kaplan of ACE Entertainment. The first season of XO, Kitty will consisted of 10 30-minute episodes.

“Teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey thinks she knows everything there is to know about love,” reads the official logline for XO, Kitty. “But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.”

Netflix made the announcement for all of the To All the Boys fans on Twitter with a short teaser video. The video featured an email that was being written by Kitty, teasing that there was more of the story to tell with the younger Covey sister.

https://twitter.com/toalltheboys/status/1450220143724871699

“I bet you thought the story was over,” Kitty writes in the video’s email. “That there wouldn’t be any more letters… But there’s one Covey sister – some might call her the favorite – whose love story is just beginning.”

While XO, Kitty follows the events of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and its sequels, there has been no word from Netflix as to whether other characters from the franchise will be returning for the series. Anna Cathcart is the only confirmed star at this time.

