Y: The Last Man Showrunner Shows Comics-Accurate Look at Yorick

Last week saw the confirmation that the adaptation of Y: The Last Man would officially be debuting on FX on Hulu this September, with showrunner Eliza Clark celebrating the news by sharing a photo of Yorick Brown from the series on Instagram. Unfortunately, we don't get a full-on look at star Ben Schnetzer, as we instead see Yorick sporting a gas mask and poncho, which he wore in the comic series to conceal the fact that he was seemingly the only mammal with a Y chromosome to survive a catastrophic event. Y: The Last man is currently slated to debut on FX on Hulu on September 13th.

Clark doesn't reveal much about the series in the photo's caption, as she merely plugs the release date, though with the series having seen a number of starts and stops over the years, getting any look at the series at all will surely excite fans.

A drama series based on DC Comics’ acclaimed series of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, Y: The Last Man traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome but for one cisgender man and his pet monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.

The ensemble cast features Diane Lane as Congresswoman Jennifer Brown, Ashley Romans as Agent 355, Ben Schnetzer as Yorick Brown, Olivia Thirlby as Hero Brown, Amber Tamblyn as Kimberly Cunningham, Marin Ireland as Nora Brady, Diana Bang as Dr. Allison Mann, Elliot Fletcher as Sam Jordan, and Juliana Canfield as Beth Deville. All episodes of the season will be directed by women and the production has a significant number of female department heads, including both DPs, the production designer, costume designer, casting director, editors, stunt coordinator, and more.

Eliza Clark serves as showrunner and executive producer along with Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force, Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda, Louise Friedberg, Brian K. Vaughan, and Melina Matsoukas. Nellie Reed serves as Producer. Y: The Last Man is produced by FX Productions.

Y: The Last Man is a 60-issue science fiction comic book series published beginning in 2002. It received three Eisner Awards, and received the first Hugo Award for Best Graphic Story for Y: The Last Man, Volume 10.

Check out Y: The Last Man when it premieres on Monday, September 13th.

