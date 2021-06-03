Y: The Last Man TV Series Premiere Date Finally Revealed

✖

After countless starts, stops, delays, and reimaginings over the years, the TV adaptation of Vertigo's Y: The Last Man has finally been given a series premiere date, with the show set to debut on Monday, September 10th exclusively on FX on Hulu. One of the more popular comic series of the '00s from writer Brian K. Vaughan and artist Pia Guerra, reports of an adaptation have circled for more than a decade, only for those reports failing to gain any momentum. Even after production on this series started, creative shifts took place that included the replacement of showrunners and even the titular role. Fans can check out Y: The Last Man when it premiers on Monday, September 10th.

Per press release, "A drama series based on DC Comics’ acclaimed series of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, Y: The Last Man traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome but for one cisgender man and his pet monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.

"The ensemble cast features Diane Lane as Congresswoman Jennifer Brown, Ashley Romans as Agent 355, Ben Schnetzer as Yorick Brown, Olivia Thirlby as Hero Brown, Amber Tamblyn as Kimberly Cunningham, Marin Ireland as Nora Brady, Diana Bang as Dr. Allison Mann, Elliot Fletcher as Sam Jordan, and Juliana Canfield as Beth Deville. All episodes of the season will be directed by women and the production has a significant number of female department heads, including both DPs, the production designer, costume designer, casting director, editors, stunt coordinator, and more.

"Eliza Clark serves as showrunner and executive producer along with Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force, Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda, Louise Friedberg, Brian K. Vaughan, and Melina Matsoukas. Nellie Reed serves as Producer. Y: The Last Man is produced by FX Productions.

"Y: The Last Man is a 60-issue science fiction comic book series published beginning in 2002. It received three Eisner Awards, and received the first Hugo Award for Best Graphic Story for Y: The Last Man, Volume 10."

Check out Y: The Last Man when it premieres on Monday, September 10th.

