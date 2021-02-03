Y: The Last Man Resumes Production

✖

After over a decade of attempts, Y: The Last Man is officially headed into live-action, with a television series that is set to debut under the FX on Hulu banner. The long-awaited series has maintained a lot of hype among the graphic novel's fans, even with countless behind-the-scenes changes. Still, it looks like the TV series is closer than ever to arriving on the big screen -- and a photo from showrunner Eliza Clark hints that production is back underway. Clark recently shared a photo from behind the scenes of the series' production, which shows her and director Louise Friedberg masked up and preparing to get to work.

Y: The Last Man traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome but for one cisgender man and his pet monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better. The series stars Ben Schnetzer as Yorick Brown, Diane lane as Congresswoman Jennifer Brown, Ashley Romans as Agent 355, Diana Bang as Dr. Allison Mann, Olivia Thirlby as Hero Brown, Juliana Canfield as Beth DeVille, Marin Ireland as Nora Brady, Amber Tamblyn as Kimberly Cunningham, Elliot Fletcher as Sam Jordan, and Paul Gross as the US president.

Adapted from the Vertigo Comics series from Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, the series has had a decades-long trek to being adapted into live-action. A film version of Y: The Last Man was in the works from 2007 to 2014, with FX developing a small-screen version of the project beginning in 2015. Michael Green and Aida Croal initially served as showrunners, with The Eternals and Dunkirk star Barry Koeghan initially set to play Yorick. FX parted ways with Green and Croal over "creative differences" in April of 2019, and Schnetzer was recast in the titular role in 2020. Production on the series was shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but resumed filming in October of last year.

