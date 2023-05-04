Yellowjackets Costume Designer Teases "Depraved" Season 2 Finale

Things on Showtime's Yellowjackets have always been complicated, but according to the series costume designer, things will get depraved in the popular series' Season 2 finale. Speaking with Digital Spy, costume designer Amy Parris said that by the time the series gets to the season finale, the circumstances the girls are enduring in the wilderness will show up fully on their clothing — and that things are definitely getting worse.

"When I first watched season one, I thought, well they definitely wanted to give season two somewhere to go you know, and to get even dirtier," Parris said. "Up until I think seven and eight, the characters are still looking relatively clean-ish. I mean they're dirty, but you'll really see in nine, they just get like roughed up and they really are depraved and sad and desperate."

She continued, "So it really starts kind of mellow and minor and goes a little crazy by the end, just so you could see the progression of how dirty and messy and gross and smelly they'd be at this point."

While Parris didn't elaborate on what sort of depravity would lead to the costumes being messy and gross, series star Melanie Lynskey has previously teased that the finale will be emotional and that there are crazy developments in the wilderness storyline.

"Oh, God, how do I answer this?" Lynskey said when asked about the Season 2 finale. "I was very emotional. I was very, very emotional. It's a good episode. It's a really good episode. It's just… it's sad. It's also really sad. But crazy. I just remembered a thing that happens in the younger storyline, and it's crazy."

Lynskey isn't the only star to tease things getting crazy in Season 2.

Series newcomer Nicole Maines has also teased that Season 2 will go a bit "off the rails" in a previous interview, though Maines was more specifically talking about things with her character, Lisa, as well as adult Nat (Juliette Lewis) and adult Lottie (Simone Kessell).

"I mean, it is undoubtedly going to end badly," Maines said about the dynamic between Lisa, Nat, and Lottie. "But for who, I cannot say. I mean, we are playing with life or death, mystic wilderness, cult-y shit. In episode 4, Lottie says, 'We brought it back with us,' You throw whatever it is on top of that [and] something is going to go off the rails, especially when you get Misty Quigley involved."

What is Yellowjackets Season 2 about?

Yellowjackets begins in 1996, as a team of New Jersey high school soccer players travels to Seattle for a national tournament. While flying over Canada, their plane crashes deep in the wilderness and the remaining team members are left to survive for nineteen months. The series chronicles their attempts to survive while also tracking their current lives in 2021. The series stars Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Sammi Hanratty, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Christina Ricci, and Juliette Lewis.

Season 2 also sees the additions of Lauren Ambrose as adult Van, Simone Kessell as adult Lottie, Elijah Wood as Walter, Francois Arnaud as Paul, and Nia Sondaya as teen Akilah.

New episodes of Yellowjackets hit the Showtime app on Fridays and new episodes air on Showtime on Sundays.