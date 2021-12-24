Star Wars Releases New Book of Boba Fett Trailer

We’re less than a week away from The Book of Boba Fett, the latest installment in the Star Wars universe from Disney+. To celebrate, Disney has released a new trailer for the series, giving fans one last taste of what’s to come before their social media likely goes a little quiet over the Christmas weekend. You can see the ad below. The story takes place following Fett’s apparent death in Return of the Jedi, and picks up following the shock ending of the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian.

The character, who debuted in the Star Wars Holiday Special, became a fan-favorite due to his cool design, and as a result has been featured in dozens of stories over the years in spite of a fairly minor role (and embarrassing end) in the original Star Wars trilogy.

Directors for the series include The Mandalorian veterans Jon Favreau, Bryce Dallas Howard, Robert Rodriguez, and Dave Filoni. The filmmakers will be joined by legendary cinematographer Dean Cundey, whose work includes John Carpenter’s Escape From New York, The Fog, Halloween, The Thing, and Big Trouble in Little China. he has also worked with Steven Spielberg on projects like Back to the Future, Jurassic Park, and Who Framed Roger Rabbit?. He also directed the direct-to-VHS movie Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves and served as cinematographer on the TV movies Camp Rock and Scooby-Doo!: Curse of the Lake Monster.

“The Book of Boba Fett,” a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of “The Mandalorian,” finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

“The Book of Boba Fett” stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett is set to premiere on Disney+ on December 29th.