Yellowjackets Sets Up One Character's Connection to the Wilderness With Terrifying Twist

It looks like Yellowjackets fans are finally starting to get some answers about Taissa's terrifying "sleepwalking" situation, which remains one of the most chilling mysteries on the entire show. The first season of the hit Showtime series established that Taissa has an issue doing things in her sleep that she doesn't remember, a problem that was prominent during her time in the woods and has started to come back in the present day storyline. This other side of Taissa was responsible for killing the family dog, among other things. In this week's new episode, Yellowjackets finally began peeling back the curtain on what's behind Taissa's troubles.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of Yellowjackets! Continue reading at your own risk...

In the '90s timeline, Van has been helping keep Taissa safe by tying them together while they sleep at night. Slowly but surely, Taissa has been overcoming these obstacles and still finding ways to get free and walk out into the woods. In the second episode of Season 2, the series revealed a chilling "man without eyes" that Taissa sometimes sees during these periods. This week's episode, "Digestif," dives deeper into the situation, revealing that there's someone or something actually taking control of Taissa's body.

About halfway through the episode, Taissa wakes up in her alternate state. Van also wakes up, asking if she can come with Taissa if she unties her. In the woods, Taissa makes a bee-line for the symbol carved into the tree, answering some questions for Van along the way. When asked how she knows where she's going, Taissa responds, "He chose me... the one with no eyes." Van pushes further and asks if that is who Taissa is always following, to which Taissa replies, "When she lets me."

The next line is the real kicker that unlocks a new level of the mystery. Van thinks she is the "she" Taissa is referring to. However, when she asks about it, Taissa responds with her own name. This indicates there is someone or something else living inside Taissa, taking over when Taissa is no longer in control. Whoever or whatever it is is likely tied to the Wilderness, the mysterious force that has been behind so much of the strange occurrences on the show.

In the present timeline, during the same episode, we see that being within Taissa taking on more control. At one point, Taissa is looking into a bathroom mirror and turns around, but her reflection continues staring back at her. It tries to tell her something from the other side of the glass but she's unable to understand it.

Think back to Season 1, when the Taissa mystery really kicked into high gear. Taissa's son, Sammy, told her that he knows she's not "the bad one." It's not that there are two personalities to Taissa, it's that her body is being possessed by something else entirely.

What did you think of the latest episode of Yellowjackets? Let us know in the comments!