Yellowstone: When Does Season 3 Debut on CBS?

It's been over a month since the Season 2 finale of Yellowstone aired during primetime on CBS, but now the wait for the series is over. On Sunday, January 14th, the third season of the hit Paramount Network series makes its debut. The Taylor Sheridan created drama will air three episodes on Sunday night starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Following this week's premiere, Season 3 will continue to air on Sundays on CBS in January with the Season 3 finale scheduled to air on Monday, January 29th as part of a two-night finale event. Yellowstone has been a major success for the network, ratings-wise, with 6.56 million viewers tuning in. The network broadcast of the series has also brought in a number of new viewers, with half of the massive audience that tuned in for Yellowstone's broadcast debut being first-time viewers.

When Will Season 5 of Yellowstone Continue?

While CBS is airing the third season of Yellowstone, the series is currently in its fifth and final season, though it's been over a year since the series went on its midseason break. Currently, the fifth season of Yellowstone is set to return in November. There are also two new spinoff series in the works, 1944 and 2024. They will join 1883 and 1923 in expanding the Yellowstone universe.

"Within five years, we grew Yellowstone from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions – and, we're just getting started," said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios. "On the heels of 1883 and 1923's success, our new planned spinoffs, 1944 and 2024, will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon – thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan."

What Is Yellowstone About?

Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.

Yellowstone is co-created by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water and Sicario) & John Linson. Executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, Stephen Kay, and Christina Voros.

Will you be tuning into Yellowstone's Season 3 premiere on CBS? Are you looking forward to Yellowstone's Season 5 return later this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.