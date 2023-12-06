Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Suing Cole Hauser's Coffee Company for Trademark Infringement

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan — or, more specifically his ranch — is suing series star Cole Hauser's coffee company, Free Rein for copyright infringement. According to Esquire, Sheridan's Bosque Ranch has sued Free Rein in the Northern District of Texas' federal court alleging that Free Rein's logo is too similar to Bosque Ranch's "BR" design. Per the complaint, the resemblance is likely to cause consumer confusion between the two brands. The lawsuit, which was filed on November 21st, also cites unfair competition and false advertising.

The logo appears to be the main issue, with Bosque Ranch's logo featuring an intertwined BR. It's a mark that has been used across numerous ventures since 2005 and was federally registered in 2020. Free Rein's logo features an intertwined FR, with the Free Rein logo notably having a vertical mark to delineate the F in the logo. Free Rein Coffee Company was formerly known as Longhorn Coffee and was acquired by Hauser and partners in 2022.

Cole Hauser Officially Launched Free Rein Earlier This Year

Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone, officially launched Free Rein earlier this year with the brand described as meant to be a "nod to the rugged spirit of the West" as it pays tribute to "the hardworking cowboys that [Hauser] grew up around on and off set."

"With Free Rein, we're not only crafting a premium coffee experience, but also paying a heartfelt homage to the American Dream," Hauser said. "As a nation built on dreams and aspirations, we want to inspire the go-getters, the dreamers, and the believers to fuel their pursuits. Just as the American Dream knows no boundaries, we aim to exceed expectations and create a legacy of our own—one that is deeply connected to our roots and the core values that shaped us. I am so excited for everyone to finally have their hands on this coffee!"

Hauser Isn't The Only Yellowstone Star Involved In Coffee

Hauser also isn't the only Yellowstone star to be branching out into coffee. John Dutton star Kevin Costner recently teamed up with Green Mountain Coffee to debut a new coffee blend, Horizon Blend by Kevin Costner, which is set to launch later this month. According to Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, the blend is a bold and smoky dark roast inspired by the American West.

"Alongside the Green Mountain Coffee Roasters team, we embarked on a journey of exploration, experimenting with various concepts. They were able to help guide me through the process where my opinion was valued and incorporated. It was the best outcome I could have imagined," Costner said in a statement.

What Is Going On With Yellowstone?

Yellowstone is set to end with Season 5 as Kevin Costner, who plays patriarch John Dutton III, is departing the series. A sequel series, 2024, is in the works. The series will star Academy Award winning actor Matthew McConaughey. Another spinoff, 1944, is also in the works.

"Within five years, we grew Yellowstone from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions – and, we're just getting started," said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios. "On the heels of 1883 and 1923's success, our new planned spinoffs, 1944 and 2024, will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon – thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan."

