‘Yellowstone’ Episode 6 Photos Promise Mistakes, Major Decisions

Yellowstone is electrifying audiences with is ruthless take on modern life in the American West.

With an A-list star anchoring the cast and solid movie and TV favorites filling out the rest of the roles, the Paramount Network series’ first season is remarkably strong.

Episode 6, titled “The Remembering,” will see the show build on its growing conflicts, with at least one character growing tired of the constant drama being stirred up by one of the Dutton children.

Paramount Network has released a series of images from episode 6, which you can see below. Scroll through to see them all and learn what else we know about Yellowstone‘ future.

Cleaning up a Mess

The main crux of the episode seems to be about Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) finally squaring off.

Rip is the ranch’s problem solver, and Kayce has found himself in mess after mess.

However, he seems to be done covering for Kayce.

Rip’s Frustration

Rip’s irritation is even more present in this following shot.

Paramount frankly captions it by saying he “is starting to get tired of cleaning up Kayce Dutton’s messes.”

Whether this leads to a rift between Rip and the Duttons as a whole, it is too soon to tell.

Time on the Reservation

Kayce’s branch of the Dutton family will get a healthy portion of screen time in episode 6.

This above shot centers around his son, Tate (Brecken Merril), and his great-grandfather-in-law, Felix Long (Rudy Ramos).

The pair sit in swings somewhere on reservation land, presumably with Felix sharing life lessons with his great-grandson.

Monica’s Decision

Kayce’s wife, Monica Long (Kelsey Asbille), was faced with a major opportunity in episode 5, and it seems like she is still considering it.

Her father-in-law John Dutton (Kevin Costner) lined up a job as college professor that would effectively pull her family out of poverty. However, she turned it down due to her loyal to the reservation’s fragile education system.

It seems she’s reconsidering the offer in this front porch shot, presumably set somewhere on the Dutton ranch.

John and His Ranch

An episode of Yellowstone would not be complete without Costner’s family patriarch.

This simple shot shows John around the Yellowstone Ranch, presumably devising a plan to keep the homestead away from outside forces.

What Else We Know

Aside from the photos, the only other knowledge we have about episode 6 comes from its title and synopsis.

The title itself, “The Remembering,” doesn’t give much. However, it may allude to some flashbacks about about the Duttons or the Native Americans on the reservation, courtesy of Felix.

The synopsis promises that “a new partnership threatens John and the Yellowstone.” Maybe the the real estate tycoons attempting to take over Dutton’s resources have found a new ally to take him on.

Elsewhere, the Rip-Kayce rift is mentioned, as well as Jamie Dutton’s (Wes Bentley) ongoing political campaign.

Big Episode 5 Moments

Episode 5 was one of the less-action-packed episodes of the show, but it still had some crucial developments.

Jamie quickly cleared up Kayce’s latest legal dilemma, but it also set reservation officials’ sights on him.

Elsewhere, Beth continued to prod land developer Dan Jenkins (Danny Huston), as well as feud with Jamie.

We also met the show’s newest cast member, Ryan Bingham. The Americana singer plays Walker, a convict and the latest branded ranch hand at Yellowstone Ranch.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 2

Even though the show is just now getting into the the second half of its first season, season 2 of Yellowstone is already greenlit.

Paramount Network announced the renewal on July 24, the day before episode 5 aired.

No word on what exactly Yellowstone season 2 will be about, but it will surely see the Duttons squaring off with more outside forces, in addition to the ever-present reservation enemies.

Yellowstone airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.