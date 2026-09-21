29 Years Ago the Best Marvel Cartoon Had a Shocking Cliffhanger That Wouldn’t Be Answered for Decades

The 1990s are remembered as a golden age for superhero cartoons, with good reason. Batman: The Animated Series was the first in a plethora of successful shows that adapted a wide assortment of DC and Marvel’s comic book heroes, and the decade also included the successful debut of original properties like Gargoyles. While they certainly provided plenty of the science fiction and fantasy action expected of the genre, many of these series also continue to be praised for their relative sophistication and willingness to explore the serious emotional themes and adult topics found in superhero comics in manners appropriate for their core, child audiences. Batman: TAS is consistently the most widely celebrated of the bunch, but Marvel’s best 90s show has also remained a massively influential part of pop culture history. X-Men: The Animated Series originally aired from 1992 to 1997, when Marvel’s mutant heroes were already starring in some of the world’s most popular superhero comics, and the iconic hit further solidified the unique franchise as one of the most important in the genre.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Animated Series replicated the colorful aesthetics and fantastical mythology of its source material much more closely than the live-action X-Men film series that began in 2000, but was equally adept at exploring the relatable themes of combating prejudice and fear of the other that are at the heart of the franchise. As in the comics, Professor Charles Xavier’s (Cedric Smith) superhero students used their mutant abilities to protect society even as it shunned them for those same powers. The show successfully demonstrated the complicated moral ambiguities the team faced when battling sympathetic mutant antagonists like Charles’ friend turned rival Erik “Magnus” Lehnsherr/Magneto (David Hemblen) as well as the viscerally frightening nature of single-minded bigots like the murderous Friends of Humanity, with imagery and dialogue that encouraged viewers to notice similarities to real-life incidents of discrimination. Despite only consisting of one twenty-two minute episode, the series finale is one of the most memorable studies of those themes, ending with an emotional cliffhanger that leaves Charles’ fate uncertain and setting up the acclaimed revival series X-Men ’97 that premiered decades later.

X-Men: The Animated Series Ended with Professor X’s Fate Uncertain



Season 4 was originally meant to be the show’s last, and ended with a climactic four-part episode titled “Beyond Good and Evil.” However, the series’ continuing popularity lead the Fox network to order additional episodes. Season 5 consequently has a different style of animation. The tenth and final episode of that season also served as the series’ finale and was titled “Graduation Day.” In the episode, bigoted NSA agent Henry Peter Gyrich (Barry Flatman) attacks Charles while he is speaking at a mutant/human relations summit, shooting him with a specialized energy weapon. Though the attack does not kill Charles outright it quickly becomes apparent to the X-Men that conventional human medicine cannot heal his wounds. Meanwhile, on the island of Genosha, which had previously been freed from a corrupt government that used mutants as slaves, Erik gathers a mutant army to wage open war on humanity. But when leading X-Men Scott Summers/Cyclops (Norm Spencer), Jean Grey (Catherine Disher), and Logan/Wolverine (Cal Dodd) confront him and reveal that Charles may die, Magneto stands down. Jean theorizes that Erik’s power over magnetism may be able to enhance Charles’ telepathy enough to send a psychic distress call to his lover, Lilandra Neramani (Kristina Nichol), Empress of the alien Shi’ar empire.

After they successfully send the message, Lilandra quickly arrives on Earth. She tells the team that it’s possible Shi’ar technology could save Charles’ life, but that it can only do so if she takes him off Earth to recover. Charles says farewells to Erik and his students, including Morph (Ron Rubin), a shape-shifting X-Man who had appeared only sporadically throughout the series after a traumatic near-death experience in the pilot. In the final scene, the team and Erik watch as Charles and Lilandra depart for her home world in a spaceship. “Graduation Day,” is a highly effective conclusion for the series because of its open-ended nature and the mixed emotions it provokes. The plot highlights the progress Charles and the team have made in progressing mutant/human cooperation and finding common ground with peers like Erik, but Gyrich’s attack is a chilling reminder of how prevalent prejudice still is and how much work the team still has to do on Earth. And while the implication is that Charles will most likely recover from his wounds the fact that this is not guaranteed is another impressively mature storytelling decision for what was nominally a children’s show.

Charles Xavier Returned in X-Men ’97

X-Men: The Animated Series and its specific vision of the mutant mythology remained incredibly popular for decades following “Graduation Day,” leading to the creation of X-Men ’97, which premiered in 2024 to an enthusiastic audience reception and critical acclaim. Set a year after “Graduation Day,” the revival’s first season begins with the team continuing to work towards Charles’ dream in his absence. Though the X-Men are themselves aware that Charles is still recovering in Shi’ar space, he is presumed dead by the world at large. The team is shocked when Charles’ will appoints Erik (Matthew Waterson) his successor as both headmaster of his school for mutants and leader of the X-Men, though both they and their former enemy attempt to honor their friends’ wishes by working together.

Charles (Ross Marquand) himself is reintroduced in ‘97’s sixth episode. Although he’s made a full physical recovery, he plans to remain with Lilandra (Morla Gorrondonna), and the pair publicly announce their engagement. However, he is conflicted when Lilandra’s political opponents urge him to prove his devotion to the Shi’ar by purging his memories of the X-Men, and after sensing a genocidal attack on Genosha, which had recently become an officially recognized mutant nation, he returns to Earth to help the team investigate. In the recently released second season, Charles and the others continue to help the mutant community recover from this atrocity while in the midst of a time traveling conflict with an old foe, the immortal mutant despot Apocalypse (Marquand.)