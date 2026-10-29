American Horror Story: 13 Already Has One Big Lesson for Season 14, And Its Audience Depends on It

Back in 2011, nobody expected American Horror Story to lose so much of its momentum that negative reviews would eventually overshadow the praise. It’s not that the show no longer has an audience, but people certainly don’t look at it the same way they used to, and that’s been the case for quite some time. So when Season 13 arrived promising a return to its roots with the original cast, expectations were sky-high. Now, with only the season finale left, many fans have already given up on it, while a lot of those still watching have taken to the internet to criticize yet another aspect of the story that didn’t work. And all of that feedback is valid, but it also raises a question: is the writing really so bad that nothing can make up for it, or has the impact the show once had faded over time?

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Most fans agree that AHS‘s golden age ran from Murder House to Freak Show (with Hotel being a more divisive entry). Season 13 is full of nostalgia, and Episodes 9 and 10, in particular, capture some of what made the show’s earlier years so good. However, one thing is certain: recognizing the elements of a classic era doesn’t mean they will still have the same effect on everyone. After all these years, both the audience and the horror genre have changed, and the series really needs to take that into account moving forward.

What American Horror Story: 13 Has to Teach the Show About Its Future

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AHS was created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, and lately, as Season 13 was being promoted, Murphy said he wanted the show to have a long future ahead of it. Season 14 has since been confirmed, although we still know absolutely nothing about its storyline. That’s great news for fans, even if many of them aren’t feeling quite as hopeful as they once were. Still, in some ways, these new episodes have managed to recapture the energy of the first seasons, at least in part: we got the eerie atmosphere, a macabre and wild plot, and all that campy humor. And while some people felt it was closer to Scream Queens, AHS has always had that side to it too (just think of quotes like “Knotty Pine” and “Balenciaga!”). Plus, the intention to bring back the horror was also pretty clear, considering what the creators had said about the show’s direction twelve years ago:

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At the same time, if we take a closer look at why AHS hasn’t managed to really get back on track, we’ll see the problem isn’t necessarily creative block, but rather an overreliance on a familiar formula. Creative block is about coming up with a season concept but struggling to turn it into an engaging story; relying on a familiar formula is about repeating the same structures because it’s difficult to find more compelling ways to explore the concepts. In the show’s case, while the first option is certainly possible, the second seems more likely. The ideas are still there, but when it comes to executing them, the series often falls back on the same storytelling patterns because they have already worked commercially.

Take Murder House, which revolves around a haunted house; Asylum, which takes place in a psychiatric institution; Coven, which focuses on a group of witches; and Freak Show, which follows a troubled troupe of performers in the ’50s. The settings and conflicts are different, but each season also has elements that establish the show’s identity. In other words, there are recurring narrative structures, storytelling devices, and stylistic choices that you have come to associate with AHS. And is that a bad thing? For a while, it worked (there’s a reason those familiar elements were so prominent in the early seasons). But now, they’ve become the major problem. Why? Because more than a decade has passed, and what worked back then isn’t enough anymore. The series has lost some of its ability to surprise audiences, and the horror landscape on TV has evolved.

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And 13 has brought all those elements back; there’s nothing different about it. If anything, it has pretty much everything that defines AHS: a disturbing setting, characters hiding secrets, mysteries that connect as the episodes unfold, shocking deaths and graphic violence, crazy situations, social commentary, and more. And just like it has been since Murder House, the season also has its share of writing problems. The difference is that fans were more willing to overlook those flaws back in the 2010s because watching something like AHS felt more exciting at the time.

Today, the show has become so repetitive that people seem to expect more coherence from it instead of just enjoying the ride. Discovering that Fiona and Constance are sisters and daughters of Sister Jude and Satan, for example, is peak AHS madness, but viewers are getting tired of these kinds of ideas because they no longer come as a surprise. So, what can the show do about it?

What Season 14 Needs to Do to Win Back Its Audience

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Well, the answer isn’t to get rid of all those elements, since that would mean abandoning what AHS is. Instead, the show needs to find more effective ways to use them that work for today’s audience. You can absolutely build a story around bizarre ideas, but those ideas need a purpose, as that’s what gets everyone invested. At a time when more complex shows are gaining popularity, maybe this horror series could take a page from their book and use that approach to win its fans back.

What made AHS so good wasn’t just its cast, even if the performances are still a highlight. It was also the characters, the conflicts they found themselves caught up in, and the unpredictable situations they had to face. Have the more recent seasons delivered those things? Yes, but not with the same impact. 1984 set out to celebrate the ’80s slashers, but its story was too predictable; Double Feature wanted to explore ambition, family, competition, and the price of creativity, but it failed to fully develop that potential; NYC has many relevant issues to tackle, but its narrative was scattered as it tried to juggle too many storylines; and Delicate, despite having a good source material to work with, never quite understood how to create a mystery. , you see the elements haven’t been balanced very well.

So, for Season 14, the first step is to make sure those elements are there and develop them at a measured pace, without letting one overwhelm the others. The series also needs to figure out how to explore its themes in a meaningful way, giving them substance and purpose instead of only relying on shock value, which can undermine the audience’s investment. Nobody wants to watch something shallow that exists purely to provoke a reaction, especially when horror has become about so much more than that. Look at shows like The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass, The Last of Us, or even Hannibal (which aired in the 2010s but was ahead of its time), and you’ll understand why they’ve been so successful. There’s real depth to each of them, something beyond the fear and disturbing imagery. When a story has that kind of complexity, it’s easier to get invested because you can connect with the characters and see how the horror explores human struggles and their real-world consequences.

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Of course, it wouldn’t be fair to pretend that AHS has never tried to do the same thing. As mentioned earlier, the show has also used horror to explore social issues and human struggles in a couple of seasons. The problem is that some ideas now seem to exist more for their immediate shock value than for what they actually add to the story. Killing Cordelia, for example, might have been a big twist years ago, but after what happened in Apocalypse, the idea no longer has the same impact. And repeating that same idea twice in 13 isn’t going to change that. Even if her death turns out to be irreversible this time, the surprise is already gone, and making the consequences permanent doesn’t automatically restore the impact the moment might have had the first time around. The show doesn’t need to abandon its excesses; it just needs to find more meaningful ways to use them.

These days, AHS‘s identity alone isn’t enough to sustain a good story — but all hope isn’t lost. If Season 13 has taught us anything about the future of a series that was once a TV hit, it’s that times have changed, and if it wants to continue, it may need to evolve alongside the horror genre and its audience’s expectations. The latest episodes have been an experiment and a wake-up call. The high expectations surrounding the season showed there’s still time for the series to become great again, but the feedback showed the window may not stay open forever.

We want to hear from you in the comments: do you think American Horror Story needs to try a completely new approach in its next season? Does the show still have a chance to turn things around, or is there no hope left?