VisionQuest’s Blink-And-Miss It Cameo from A TV Show Hopping MCU Character Revealed

VisionQuest is entering the back half of its season, and Episodes 5 and 6 certainly moved the needle in terms of developing a lot of the major characters in the series (Vision, Ultron, Tommy – even the villains Paladin and Jacosta), while also setting up the final stakes for Episodes 7 and 8.

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There are still some fun questions left on the board leading into the finale: who doesn’t have a theory about the identity of the mysterious “client” that hired Paladin? However, while doing their usual deep-dive dissections, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans spotted a familiar character that popped in and out of Episode 6 so fast, you probably missed it.

The Watcher Pays A Visit to VisionQuest

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Yes, the enigmatic Watcher is taking a peek at what’s happening in VisionQuest. Fans spotted the Watcher in Episode 6, “Deadlock,” during a showdown in the shady port city of Madripoor. Vision, Paladin, and returning Iron Man villain Raza Hamidmi al-Wazar (Farah Tahir) are interrupted by the mysterious “Client” who hired Paladin and Raza. The Client’s presence is announced by the entire city losing power and going dark in an insant, save for the network of screens The Client broadcasts from, face and voice digitally disguised. A show of an electronics store shows a stack of TV’s all broadcasting The Client’s message; The Watcher can be seen observing the speech from a darkened doorway next to the TV shop.

The blink-and-you-miss-it cameo has since been confirmed by VisionQuest showrunner Terry Matalas, who quoted a news tweet about The Watcher sighting with the caption, “Good eye. Or… eyes.”

Now, theories about The Client’s identity are about to take a whole new turn towards characters who warrant the attention of a Watcher. What’s your guess?

What Does The Watcher Cameo Mean For VisionQuest?

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The Watcher is a cosmic being who shows up to observe (but not interfere with) events of major cosmic significance. The character (and his brethren) have been seen in various MCU projects, including Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2, X-Men ’97, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Eyes of Wakanda, Marvel Zombies, and Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. So far, What If?… has been the most extensive story arc for at least one of the Watchers, Uatu (voiced by Jeffrey Wright), who went from being the series’ narrator to breaking his oath and taking an active hand in gathering a multiversal Avengers squad to stop an Ultron variant that gained the power of the Infinity Stones and was close to conquering the multiverse next.

That makes The Watcher’s presence in VisionQuest especially interesting: the cosmic being knows better than most what a threat to existence the MCU AIs and/or synthezoids really are, and the events of VisionQuest seem to be pushing the mechanical beings into some sort of evolution that could change everything.

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Marvel Studios has never been very clear about what The Watcher cameos will lead to, but there will certainly be some dire multiversal events happening in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. The end of the multiverse, and Doom possibly creating his own world from the remains, should probably get some attention from the Watchers – not to mention the other MCU cosmic entities we’ve met (like Eternity). Otherwise, these Watcher cameos would just be another avenue to nowhere – and the MCU has enough of those already.

VIsionQuest is now streaming on Disney+.