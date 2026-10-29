American Horror Story: Season 13’s Biggest Strategy May Have Led to One of the Show’s Worst Episodes

By this point, it’s clear that American Horror Story Season 13 hasn’t impressed most fans, and there are several reasons why. The show had already been struggling with audience interest for quite some time, but surprisingly, there was still hope when the new season was announced. After all, the original cast would be returning, and the mysterious storyline promised to bring back the energy of the earlier seasons. And in many ways, the plot has the key ingredients that made the show successful in the past. The problem, however, is how those ingredients were put together and executed — and one episode in particular might be the best example of what went wrong.

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If you haven’t given up on the season yet, you’ve probably made it to Episode 11, “Madison’s Happy Ending,” and might have expected something good from it, given how straightforward the title seemed. Considering Madison’s (Emma Roberts) history in Coven and the fact she’s a fan favorite, seeing her get some kind of happy ending wasn’t exactly a bad thing. So, we do get a romance for the character, but nobody expected (or maybe we were all a little naive) the entire episode to revolve around it while forgetting about the main events that were supposed to move the story forward. Overall, it’s an almost entirely pointless episode that would easily rank among the worst in AHS history.

American Horror Story Season 13’s Episode 11 Is One of the Show’s Worst Episodes

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The episode picks up right where the previous one left off, with Ben (Joey Pollari) arriving at Miss Robichaux’s Academy, acknowledging that he’s Satan’s (Paul Anthony Kelly) son, and asking to ally himself with the witches. Eventually, though, the focus shifts to Madison, who becomes interested in Ben and falls for him pretty quickly, with the feeling being mutual (which makes no sense). It’s not that their relationship is a bad idea, but dedicating a whole episode to it feels like AHS is just trying to fill time to meet its 13-episode plan. And in the process, the show also manages to introduce plot holes that could have serious consequences for the main storyline.

So, what exactly is wrong with “Madison’s Happy Ending”? For starters, it’s almost completely disconnected from the rest of the season. If Episode 10 revealed that Satan was Ben’s father and that Ben was destined to rule Earth, you’d expect the next chapter to explore his powers and how he learns to use them. After all, it’s a situation that brings Michael (Cody Fern) in Apocalypse to mind, since his journey also involved discovering his abilities and becoming the figure Satan wanted him to be. There’s also plenty of room for conflict here, considering the witches have every reason to be suspicious of someone so closely connected to their biggest enemy. Ideally, Ben would have to prove that he’s truly on their side before they could even consider trusting him. There’s a lot the show could have done with that setup.

Instead, Ben seems to accept his own parentage very easily, already has an impressive handle on his powers, and can even take a trip to Hell and return to rescue Myrtle Snow (Frances Conroy), which brings up a question: why does Papa Legba (Orlando Jones) let him pass so freely when, just a few episodes earlier, he made such a big deal out of people being taken out of Hell? Is it simply because Ben is the Devil’s son? It’s the kind of development that should have consequences for the rest of the season, but after that, the episode completely changes direction to give Madison all the time she needs to find a relationship that finally works out. And you might think Episode 12 would make up for this by offering some explanations, but it doesn’t do that either.

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Plus, in the middle of Madison’s whole romantic journey, we also see her visit a doctor to freeze her eggs, only to find out that she can barely retrieve one. The procedure itself isn’t unusual, but the fact that she visits a warlock gynecologist is a little strange, since AHS had never clearly established that this kind of medical service existed before (Cordelia (Sarah Paulson) struggled with fertility back in Season 3, yet a warlock specializing in this field was never mentioned). Considering that 13 is also trying to reference other parts of the show’s universe, it’s possible to read Madison’s fertility arc as a nod to Delicate, which also revolved around pregnancy. However, the connection feels more like a passing reference than something that meaningfully contributes to the season’s larger story.

And, of course, we can’t talk about storytelling issues without bringing up Ashley (Elle Chapman). She was a character with so much potential, especially when the series had just revealed she was involved in Satan and Constance’s (Jessica Lange) plans. Eventually, Ben discovers the truth after coming to terms with his parentage, confronts her, and kills her in a pretty brutal way. There’s nothing wrong with that outcome, except that it happens so prematurely that, with only the season finale left, we still have no idea why she mattered to the story. Ashley was dangerous, but what did we actually learn about her? What was her role in the season? Who was she really? And what was the significance of her pigskin grafts? Those secrets are now destined to remain locked away — at least for now (the finale is the only chance to explain them).

Leaving questions unanswered isn’t actually a problem in a horror series; in fact, a good mystery can make you want to keep watching. But those questions need to serve a purpose. The truth is that AHS has never been the most plotted or carefully developed show on TV, , 13 struggles to stand out in the way it should. And a big part of that comes down to the strategy behind it.

The Episode Proved AHS‘s 13-Episode Strategy Was One of the Worst Ideas

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The conclusion is that Episode 11 is a tiring detour, and the problem isn’t the romance itself, but the feeling that this subplot could have been developed gradually across several episodes, as Zoe (Taissa Farmiga) and Kyle’s (Evan Peters) relationship was in Coven, for example. In Season 13, Madison’s episode acts as if there’s plenty of time to put the main storyline on hold, even though there really isn’t. And considering the season is already nearing its end, that’s a pretty frustrating choice. Nobody would complain about a slower episode if it helped build the characters ot set up something important, but when the show seems determined to fit in 13 episodes no matter what, it’s fair to question whether Madison and Ben’s romance needed a whole chapter to itself.

One of the most talked-about aspects of the season since its release has been the runtime. For the first time, AHS episodes have been shorter than what fans are used to. Nobody knows the exact reason behind that decision, although executive producer and writer Ned Martel confirmed that Ryan Murphy came up with the format. Some fans have speculated that it might have been a way to cut costs, accommodate the last cast, or make it possible to reach the planned 13 episodes. And that last theory is particularly interesting, as it fits the season’s theme so neatly. Still, building the entire structure around that symbolism doesn’t necessarily make it a good creative decision.

Season 13 has a creative premise that feels very much in line with what you’d expect from AHS, but it also has too many writing problems to overlook. At the same time, it’s not as if 13 episodes is an unusually small order by today’s TV standards, when many shows get only 8-10 episodes per season. So, can we blame the shorter runtimes instead? After all, if every episode had an extra 20 minutes, the writers would have had much more room to develop the story, and the season might have had a better chance of winning over more viewers. But then “Madison’s Happy Ending” comes along and challenges that argument. So just when it seems like the series is rushing to fit everything into its chosen format, the episode proves that it also has time to waste. It’s a total contradiction.

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AHS isn’t over yet, but there’s no denying the season has little chance of redeeming itself and changing everyone’s mind now. In the end, it managed to return to its roots as intended, but it was held back by its insistence on sticking to the 13-episode plan, even though that didn’t line up with their runtimes.

Did you also think Episode 11 was one of the season’s weakest episodes? Is it one of the most poorly developed in all of AHS, or did you enjoy seeing Madison and Ben take center stage for an entire episode? We want to hear from you in the comments!