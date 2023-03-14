Sweet Tooth Season 2 Premiere Date Announced by Netflix

We now know when the second season of Sweet Tooth will make its way to Netflix. The adorable series is based on Jeff Lemire's DC series of the same name, which was originally published under the popular Vertigo imprint. Sweet Tooth premiered in June 2021 and was quickly renewed for Season 2 a month later in July. It boasts an impressive 97% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, with an Average Audience Score of 87%. Obviously, Sweet Tooth joins Netflix's resume of hit original series, and the wait for Season 2 won't have to be a long one. Netflix officially announced Sweet Tooth returns for a second season on April 27th.

Last summer's Netflix Geeked Week brought the first look at Sweet Tooth Season 2. Christian Convery, who plays the titular Sweet Tooth, gave fans of tease of what to expect in the sophomore season during an appearance at DC FanDome. "I know that I'm itching it find out what's next but I really hope that Bobby's okay because he's the cutest thing in the world, right? Well, and of course all the other hybrids. But you'll just have to wait and watch season two to find out," Convery said.

Sweet Tooth Team Addresses Age Concerns of Star

When the new episodes of Sweet Tooth arrive, fans will no doubt notice that Christian Convery has gotten older and grown. However, the show's producers are taking his actual aging into account for the series, unlike the comic book.

"We had to deal with that a little bit because a year and a half between episode one and two for him," showrunner and executive producer Jim Mickle previously told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. "He aged quite a bit during then, but thankfully he stayed his sweet little Gus self. So, we don't know. It's hard to predict anything. I think that's one thing that we've learned from the beginning of all this is, you can't predict anything. So, we take it as it comes. Season 1 was amazing and we'd love to get to do more if the world will have us."

"It's a coming-of-age story," executive producer Beth Schwartz added. "So, in a coming of age story, you see your protagonist grow and go through different stages of their life."

What Is Sweet Tooth About?

The official synopsis for Sweet Tooth season 2 reads, "As a deadly new wave of the Sick bears down, Gus (Christian Convery) and a band of fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men. Looking to consolidate power by finding a cure, Abbot uses the children as fodder for the experiments of captive Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who's racing to save his infected wife Rani (Aliza Vellani). To protect his friends, Gus agrees to help Dr. Singh, beginning a dark journey into his origins and his mother Birdie's (Amy Seimetz) role in the events leading up to The Great Crumble. Outside the Preserve, Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) and Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez ) team up to break the hybrids free, a partnership that will be tested as Jepperd's secrets come to light. As the revelations of the past threaten the possibility of redemption in the present, Gus and his found family find themselves on a collision course with Abbot and the evil forces that look to wipe them out once and for all."

Sweet Tooth is executive produced by Jim Mickle, Beth Schwartz, Robert Downey, Jr., Susan Downey, Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran. Season 2 debuts April 27th on Netflix.