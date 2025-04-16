One of the Most Popular Sitcoms on Netflix Just Added Its Final Season

Netflix doesn’t have a ton of long-running sitcoms of its own, but a couple of the outside titles that have been licensed to stream on the service have performed exceptionally well over the last few years. One of the biggest examples of that success is Young Sheldon, the popular Big Bang Theory spinoff that has aired on CBS for the past few years. Young Sheldon started streaming on Netflix when the first five seasons were added back in 2023. That addition turned Young Sheldon into one of the biggest comedies in all of streaming, and the show returned to the charts again in 2024 when Season 6 came to Netflix.

This week, Netflix users were finally given the opportunity to see how Young Sheldon comes to an end. The series concluded with its seventh season on CBS, and Netflix users have anxiously been waiting for the debut of those final episodes. Season 7 was added to Netflix’s lineup on Tuesday, making the entire series available on the streamer.

You can now binge all of Young Sheldon on Netflix, but there are multiple other shows in the greater Big Bang Theory franchise that aren’t available on the service. The original Big Bang is available on Max, and that streaming service is also preparing a new spinoff focused on Stuart’s comic book shop. In addition to Netflix, Young Sheldon is also available on Max and Paramount+, with the latter providing the streaming home to Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage.

What’s New on Netflix?

April has been a solid month for Netflix so far, with Young Sheldon‘s final season and the debut of brand new Black Mirror episodes acting as the biggest additions so far. There have also been some great movies arrive on the service since the start of April, when the roster gained popular titles like The Breakfast Club, The Croods, and Heat.

Here’s the full list of Netflix’s April 1st additions:

The Age of Innocence

Big Daddy

Bonnie & Clyde

The Breakfast Club

Conan the Destroyer

Couples Retreat

The Croods

Draft Day

Field of Dreams

For Love of the Game

Geostorm

Get Him to the Greek

Heat

Insidious: Chapter 2

K-9

Lucy

Matilda

The Mauritanian

The Place Beyond the Pines

Psycho

Rise of the Guardians

Rooster Cogburn (…and the Lady)

Rudy

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Uncle Buck

