Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 Finds The Franchise Magic Thanks To Its Newest Character (Review)

Stranger Things season 5 brought Netflix’s biggest franchise ever to a grand close, and a big part of the show’s ending revolved around moving the core group’s stories forward after their adventures in Hawkins. That was obviously bittersweet due to the love fans have for these characters, but now fans can jump back in time and reunite with their favorites in the animated spinoff series Stranger Things: Tales From ’85. It was always going to be challenging to recapture that Stranger Things magic, especially with a new voice cast, but despite some bumps along the way, Tales From ’85 finds the franchise magic once more, and it has the franchise’s newest character to thank.

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Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 picks up the story after the events of the season 2 finale, where Eleven has sealed the entrance to the Upside Down. The series begins with a thrilling hook that establishes how the creatures of the show spring to life, and soon after, the crew of Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Max, and Will all reunite. Soon, the new additions to the cast will make their debuts, and that’s where the show starts to hit its stride.

Rating: 4 out of 5

PROS CONS Nikki is a delightful new addition and gives the show fresh energy Takes a few episodes to get rolling, as it’s not until episode 3 that everything comes together Nikki and Will’s dynamic moves Will back into the spotlight At times, the dialogue isn’t as snappy as the main series Eleven shines throughout the series, and the action sequences pop Some won’t be able to shake the lack of the main series cast in these beloved roles

The Stranger Things Magic Makes a Return, But It Takes Longer Than Expected

One of the best parts about Tales From ’85 is getting to return to an earlier point in time and seeing the lovable Hawkins crew on a new adventure, especially for longtime fans of the franchise. The animation does a lovely job of capturing the cast’s likenesses, and soon you are introduced to the characters you love, but with all-new voices.

This is part of why it takes a few episodes for the series to get into a groove. Fans have heard their favorite characters voiced by the same cast since season 1, so characters like Dustin, Eleven, and Hopper are all ingrained in your memory a certain way. Brooklyn Davey Norstedt (Eleven), Elisha EJ Williams (Lucas), Jolie. Hoang-Rappaort (Max), and Jeremy Jordan (Steve) are seamless in their performances, so when they start talking, you don’t even blink.

Over time, Luca Diaz (Mike), Braxton Quinney (Dustin), and Benjamin Plessala (Will) all settle in as well, so as you approach the halfway point, you aren’t distracted by the fact that the voices aren’t the ones you are so familiar with, and that means you can start to enjoy the performances in relation to the new show instead of constantly comparing.

After episode 3, I was not only hooked on the story itself, but it felt like I was right back in season 2 with these amazing characters, and their ever-evolving dynamics with each other are just always compelling. Dustin and Lucas’ rivalry causes problems at the worst time, while Mike learns how to listen to others instead of always being in control, and Eleven continues to learn how to assert herself. An unexpected MVP duo is Max and Lucas, who steal the show anytime they are on screen together.

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 (L to R) Elisha Williams as Lucas and Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max in Stranger Things: Tales From ’85. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2025

The interactions are great, but when the battles begin, the animated format allows them to absolutely shine. Scenes with the new monsters feel appropriately intense, and there’s a true sense of danger despite understanding that none of the core crew is going to die, given the timeframe, which is no easy feat. The monsters feel of the same world but also present unique challenges, and every action sequence pops with color and style.

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85. (L to R) Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven, Luca Diaz as Mike, Braxton Quinney as Dustin, Elisha Williams as Lucas and Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max in Stranger Things: Tales From ’85. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2025

Speaking of style, Eleven’s powers are perfectly implemented throughout the story, creating some of the more thrilling moments of the season. Whether she’s stopping a creature in its tracks, ripping them open, defending her friends, or providing a distraction, the show utilizes her powers in a number of creative ways over the course of the show. That’s especially true of the finale, which showcases a thrilling final battle that not only highlights the character development over the course of the season but also provides an epic final confrontation that feels like a satisfying payoff.

Nikki Baxter Is The Star of Stranger Things: Tales From ’85

Nikki is a transfer student who is saved by the crew when she is attacked by a monster. After witnessing their teamwork (and Eleven’s powers), she ends up helping them on their adventure to track down the real threat to Hawkins, and she instantly brings so much to the already amazing dynamic amongst the group.

One of the best examples of this is her effect on Will. After hearing the story of how this all started, she starts to form a friendship with Will, but it’s in how she talks to Will that makes the most impact. Nikki is the one who looks at his demon boy moniker as a badge of pride, and over the course of the season, her words and actions build up Will’s confidence in himself in a way he never really had the chance to do until late in the main series.

You see Will become more confident in himself because of their friendship, and in turn, he becomes more assertive with his friends (especially Mike) and in some high-stakes situations. Will often faded into the background during the show’s middle seasons, so it’s a breath of fresh air to see him be a focal point while also growing as a character at the same time.

Nikki also has an impact on the rest of the team during her time in the show, including with Eleven, whom she can relate to in a way the others can’t. Their scenes together are delightful, and there’s a Birthday party episode that is easily one of my favorite episodes of the show due to their growing friendship.

Nikki’s friction with Mike also provides some compelling drama, especially as it relates to Will and the rest of the crew, and then there’s Nikki’s mom Anna, who sort of steps in as the primary adult in the series but not in the way you expect. The same goes for Daniel, and they all bring something unique to the show and its evolving mystery.

While the series shines more and more as it goes along, it takes a few episodes before it really starts to coalesce, with episode 3 being the episode where the series starts to hit its stride. Some of the voices take a bit to click, but certain ones like Hopper don’t ever do.

While the show takes a minute to find its footing, Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 rediscovers the magic of the franchise and successfully introduces more compelling characters into the mix while telling a thrilling and ultimately satisfying story, and I would love to return to this point in time for more adventures down the line.

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 is now streaming on Netflix.

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