5 Movies Every Fan of Stranger Things Will Love

Stranger Things has captivated TV audiences for five seasons over the past decade. Fixated on a group of friends who encounter dangerous supernatural elements in Hawkins, Indiana, Stranger Things has heartwarming humor, terrifying scares, and sky-high stakes. The Netflix show’s dynamic blend of sci-fi and horror set against an authentic 1980s backdrop has proven to be a winning formula, even when compared to the many other popular TV series on the air. As a result, Stranger Things fans will be on the hunt for something new to fill the void once Season 5 has concluded. Numerous movies, both recent and old, could be just what viewers are looking for. From E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial to The Goonies to the Fear Street movies, there is no shortage of films that deliver spooky and amusing mysteries reminiscent of Stranger Things.

The following sci-fi and horror movies boast many of the same qualities as Stranger Things. Fans of the Netflix series should immediately add these films to their watchlist.

5) The Monster Squad

The Monster Squad (1987) closely parallels Stranger Things by revolving around a group of kids fighting paranormal creatures. When Count Dracula (Duncan Regehr) and his band of monsters show up in their hometown, a band of young Universal Monsters fans strives to fend them off. Much like Stranger Things, The Monster Squad uses a hefty amount of light-hearted humor to generate a fun atmosphere. Despite its comedic elements, the movie throws in some creepy moments to keep fans on edge. The Monster Squad‘s main characters are hilarious and heartwarming as they work together to battle their enemies. Although not nearly as enthralling as Stranger Things, The Monster Squad is a great viewing experience for those seeking an entertaining supernatural story.

4) The Vast of Night

The Vast of Night‘s (2019) plot mirrors the most intense aspects of Stranger Things. Taking place over the course of one night in 1950s New Mexico, the film centers on a switchboard operator and a DJ who investigate a strange radio frequency and a mysterious UFO. Stranger Things fans are familiar with the importance of radio signals in the Netflix series, and The Vast of Night effectively emphasizes the horror of the unexplained through the use of frequency. An air of suspense hangs over the movie as its alien invasion chronicle unfolds. With compelling main characters, stylish direction, and a unique focus on the extraterrestrial world, The Vast of Night triumphs on its own as a sci-fi film. However, it’s also a worthy companion piece to Stranger Things, thanks to its riveting exploration of the unknown.

3) Super 8

The supernatural sense of peril and wonder permeating Stranger Things can also be found in the film Super 8 (2011). While shooting a movie, two teenagers witness a train crash, triggering a series of extraordinary events in a small Ohio town. The eventual arrival of an alien creature heightens Super 8‘s enrossing story, which deftly combines action and heart similarly to Stranger Things. Super 8 contains superb character development amid its suspense and thrills, making for a memorable period film that balances style and substance to great effect. Fans of Stranger Things will appreciate Super 8‘s spotlight on aliens, unexplained occurrences, and young heroes. It’s easy to see how Super 8 served as a major inspiration for Stranger Things, and every Netflix subscriber needs to watch the film.

2) Close Encounters of the Third Kind

An outstanding mystery movie about aliens landing on Earth, Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) begins with a UFO sighting and progressively becomes more chaotic. The astounding occurrence compels an ordinary electric lineworker to embark on a wild hunt for answers. Close Encounters of the Third Kind doesn’t treat the prospect of extraterrestrial visitors as something to fear. Rather, Steven Spielberg’s movie approaches this subject with a tremendous sense of curiosity and awe. Some creepy sequences materialize as the arrival of the aliens looms, but the eagerness to learn more about them takes precedence in the story. Close Encounters of the Third Kind proves that despite outer space’s eerie complexity, the cosmos is full of exciting surprises. The film wonderfully complements Stranger Things‘ horror-laced examination of otherworldly phenomena.

1) IT

IT (2017) is the bloodcurdling horror movie that most closely emulates Stranger Things, and it’s perfect to watch after the show. At times, Stranger Things seems like a Stephen King story, which explains why the film adaptation of the popular novel fits so well alongside the Netflix series. The strengthening bond between the group of young outcasts known as the Losers’ Club is the beating heart of IT. Remarkably similar to Stranger Things, the juvenile main characters fight a terrifying supernatural villain in their hometown. Pennywise the clown (Bill Skarsgård) is scarier than Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), and the spirit of friendship in the face of evil drives IT‘s narrative in the same way it fuels Stranger Things‘ character-centric story. Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things, stars in IT, making the film a must-watch for fans of the series. All in all, IT is the perfect movie for Stranger Things lovers.

