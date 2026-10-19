Sideshow’s New Pennywise Figure Is the Ultimate Tribute to Tim Curry

If you mention the Stephen King book-turned-film It, most people will think of Pennywise as Bill Skarsgård, who did an absolutely bone-chilling job of translating the clown that’s not really a clown in a fresh way. I respect that and am a big fan of Skarsgård’s version, but for me, Pennywise will always be Tim Curry.

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That’s because I was already a huge fan of the book when the TV miniseries based on it came out in 1990, and Tim Curry was the first actor I ever saw in the role. He chewed it up with relish, balancing between playful mischief and murderous intent by the second. So when I saw this new Pennywise figure from Sideshow Collectibles, my first thought was that it was the perfect memorial for the actor who brought the evil clown to life.

Pennywise Sixth Scale Figure

Available Now | $295.80

Pennywise stands 11.75 inches tall and wears his signature clown suit from the miniseries. You also get two facial sculpts of Curry’s unforgettable mug: the smiling one and the demon one, the latter of which gave me many nightmares in my teen years. He’s not in proper demon form without his demon hands, so Sideshow thoughtfully included a pair of those too along with five other white glove pairs you can use as you see fit.

Another accessory you get is a balloon bouquet, which Pennywise would be naked without, being a clown and all. The yellow balloon is detachable and can be used alone, and you also get a tiny replica of Georgie’s paper boat (R.I.P. Georgie).

Despite being a big fan of It and Curry’s version of Pennywise, I don’t think I could live with this on my collector’s shelf, as I’d feel genuinely creeped out by it. But I think that’s a testament to just how well-made it is. For those horror hardcores who like the idea of sharing space with an eternal being that houses a vortex of evil, Pennywise is the perfect companion—and a great way to remember an actor who never needed an ounce of special effects to deliver terror.

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