Watch: WWE Fans Go Viral After Hitting a Perfect Spanish Fly Inside a Walmart

WWE often tells its fans "Don't Try This at Home" when it comes to wrestling moves. But that didn't stop millions of fans from trying moves on their friends and siblings growing up, and it cretainly didn't stop Twitter user @l0rdadrean from going viral with his latest wrestling video. The Texas-based wrestling fan uploaded his latest video over the weekend, which shows him brawling with @JenonTahir inside of a Walmart. The clip culminates in the two getting on top of one of the checkout counters and hitting a Spanish Fly onto a few beanbags below.

By Monday the 28-second video already had more than 750,000 views on Twitter.

This is far from the first public wrestling video @l0rdadrian has uploaded. Below are just a few examples.

WWE returns to pay-per-view this Thursday with the Super ShowDown event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Check out the full card below:

WWE Universal Championship: Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Carmella/Naomi

Raw Tag Team Championships: Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. The Street Profits

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Steel Cage)

AJ Styles vs. Andrade vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Erick Rowan vs. R-Truth vs. Rusev (Gauntlet Match)

