Matt Hardy Reportedly Offered Role in NXT

Matt Hardy has been teasing his departure for WWE for months, but mere days away from his WWE contract expiring a new report has emerged that might give him a reason to stay with the company. According to Mike Johnson of PWinsider, WWE has offered Hardy a role in NXT as part of their ongoing negotiations to keep him from leaving. Johnson said on an episode of his PWInsider Elite podcast that the deal was good enough to convince the tag team legend to stick around.

"I know that WWE has made a lot of overtures to him in the last could of weeks. There's been some talk of him working in the NXT system somehow. My gut feeling is that Matt Hardy will probably stay."

Meanwhile Hardy has been playing up a transformation to his character in his ongoing "Free The Delete" YouTube series. He's also been teasing the idea of joining either NXT or AEW, including using an anagram in his latest video for the words "Dark Order."

With a hand of days remaining, nothing is yet written in stone. Every major player is currently on the board, everyone’s at the table. I must rePROCURE.

I must be RESURRECTED.

I must seek out my ARCADIA. Then what’s NeXT? #FreeTheDELETE https://t.co/XoNpVyMzC4 pic.twitter.com/jVmjVaJuKF — The UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 26, 2020

Hardy has made it clear that his videos are meant to hide deeper meanings.

"To everyone out there that is watching 'Free The Delete,' which is continuing on with that cinematic feel, I hope you've been enjoying them. I've been doing them in a very specific way where... I think in the professional wrestling business now if you're or a performer or especially if you're a promoter and you're putting together events, we serve two masters," Hardy explained in a recent video. "I think there's the diehard fan that knows the deal and knows what's going on. And I think that fanbase is growing exponentially and is getting larger every single day. That's one audience that we definitely have to take care of cater to them. And the other audience is the casual fans. And there are casual fans out there that just love the casual concept of wrestling and this larger than life story, a good guy versus a bad guy. And they want to see a story happen that culminates in a match and there's train wrecks along the way.

"There's two masters we're serving, and the point that I was saying was in 'Free The Delete' I'm trying to cater to both of those. That's kind of how I try to perform in this day in age. ... So if you see something in 'Free The Delete' that stands out and you think, 'Maybe this means something?' It means something."

