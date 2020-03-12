Watch: Christopher Daniels Releases Hilarious Parody of The Dark Order's Commercial on AEW Dynamite

Christopher Daniels popped up on AEW Dynamite this week with a special announcement — "screw the Dark Order." The former Ring of Honor World Champion stood in front of a green screen and delivered a hilarious parody of the faction's "Join the Dark Order" commercials, claiming that their supposed leader "The Exalted One" wasn't actually real. He then threw down a challenge — he would face both Evil Uno and Stu Grayson in singles matches whenever they wanted, and after he beat them he would prove that the leader of the group didn't exist.

Given his actions on the "Free The Delete" YouTube series and the numerous references on social media, many fans believe The Exalted One is Matt Hardy.

Shortly after his WWE contract expired, Hardy had The Young Bucks appear on his YouTube series, indicating that he'd be joining All Elite Wrestling soon.

"I am positive that am some point I will definitely be home, back with WWE once again," Hardy said in a video last week announcing his free agency. "I mean, I think there's definitely a WWE Hall of Fame ring waiting on myself and my brother. But I think right now, I need to weigh all my options, I need to see what all's out there, and I need to see what is going to be the perfect environment for Matt Hardy to maximize these next few years of my career. And really give me a creative canvas to paint my masterpiece, because that is what I want to do right now."

He later explained in an interview with Busted Open Radio why he chose to let his contract expire.

"When it comes to Vince and the WWE in some feels, I've kind of aged out. And I think my brand of entertainment and the way I feel like I have to be utilized isn't one of their priorities. And that's fine and I get that. I understand that, and that's no issue," he said.

"Nothing against them, it was just time for me to go somewhere else where I want to maximize and optimize my creativity," he added.

