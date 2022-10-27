AEW's Adam Cole Addresses Recent Tease of DaParty Reunion

One of WWE's most beloved factions wasn't found on Raw, SmackDown, or NXT. Instead, they were found on UpUpDownDown, and I am of course talking about the crew known as DaParty. DaParty included Xavier Woods, Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, and Claudio Castagnoli, and during their time in WWE they would frequently jump into hilarious games of UNO as well as other games. Due to Cole and Castagnoli leaving WWE and heading to AEW we haven't seen the full group on UpUpDownDown, but Cole recently posted a video that seemed to tease a reunion, and he recently addressed that tease and what it meant in an interview with Wrestle Buddies.

"As many people know, myself, Breeze, Creed [Woods], Swiss [Claudio], are very very good friends. I oftentimes, over the years, have continued to tweet about certain things that we've done in the past, tweet about how much fun I had with DaParty. I don't know, I just felt like showing DaParty a little love. We just know each other's brains. That's a real friendship. The timing is impeccable," Cole said.

Cole also talked about the LeftRightLeftRight bracelet he continues to wear, and that isn't going to change. "I wear this bracelet. I never take it off. Anytime you see this pink bracelet on, it's LeftRightLeftRight. I was unaware that you can't buy the championship anymore and I might have to make some phone calls," Cole said.

Hopefully, they do get a chance to all reunite at some point, and that does seem at least plausible under the new leadership. WWE and AEW seemed to be close to working together to allow Billy Gunn to appear at the recent DX reunion, but ultimately that fell through. Perhaps down the line they can make it work for a DaParty reunion, but we'll just have to wait and see.

Cole didn't renew his WWE contract and instead headed to AEW, debuting alongside Bryan Danielson. The former Cesaro would also not renew his contract with WWE, and after a bit he would also join AEW, and has since become ROH World Champion and joined the Blackpool Combat Club.

Woods is still with WWE, and while Breeze was released by WWE, he has returned to the UpUpDownDown fold.

