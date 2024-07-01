AEW ALL IN: London Main Event Teased After Forbidden Door Goes Off The Air

Swerve Strickland walks into AEW's biggest show of the year as champion. Swerve defeated Will Ospreay at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door to retain the AEW World Championship, cementing that barring any surprise defenses on AEW television, he will hold that title going into AEW ALL IN: London in August. His options for opponent for that show is also already known, as it was confirmed earlier this summer that the winner of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament will go on to receive an AEW World Championship match at Wembley Stadium. The field has been narrowed down to Jay White, Pac, Bryan Danielson, Jeff Jarrett, and a mystery wild card entrant.

Swerve Strickland Teases Bryan Danielson Rematch

The AEW World Champion has his sights set on the American Dragon.

Speaking at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door press conference, AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland called on Bryan Danielson to "gun for [him]" as they head towards AEW ALL IN: London.

"He's at the position to gun for me now, especially after tonight. I still want that win back so bad," Swerve said, alluding to his loss to Danielson on AEW Dynamite in October 2023. "That's something that still irks me to this day, that loss to Bryan. He's someone I idolize and look up to, especially coming from the Pacific Northwest. His career, the last 10-15 years, I've been watching and studying that man and getting in the ring with him, feeling how special he is, that's a win I need to mark off my list. I don't have a long list. It's very small. Definitely Bryan Danielson is at the top of it."

Swerve and Danielson are on par for a collision course should Danielson win the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. He is currently in the semifinals and will face Pac on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday, July 3rd.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 Results