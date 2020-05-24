Former Impact World Champion Brian Cage Debuts and Wins at AEW Double or Nothing

✖

Tonight's AEW pay-per-view Double or Nothing is full of anticipated matches, but one of the coolest things about an event like this is that anything can happen, and that's what happened during the Casino Ladder Match. As new competitors made their way into the ring, everyone was shocked when Taz came out with former Impact World Champion Brian Cage, who is making his AEW debut. Cage signed with AEW after his Impact contract came to an end, but this is the first time we're seeing him in an AEW ring, and he made quite the impression, overcoming all of his opponents to claim the win.

You can see his full introduction in the video below, and it didn't take long for him to make his presence felt. He provided quickly that he was a force to be reckoned with, and the rest of the wrestlers in the ring decided to team-up to take him out.

At one point he had a table thrown on top of him, and then several stars all got a giant poker chip and laid it on top, burying him.

.@MrGMSI_BCage has arrived as the mystery participant in the Casino Ladder Match!

Thankfully he managed to get out from under the debris and managed to secure the victory. Not a bad way to kick off his AEW career.

Here's the full rundown for AEW's Double or Nothing.

The Elite (Matt Hardy, Kenny Omega, Adam Page, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz) - Stadium Stampede Match

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brodie Lee - Singles Match for the AEW World Championship

Cody (with Arn Anderson and Brandi Rhodes) vs. Lance Archer (with Jake Roberts) - AEW TNT Championship Finals

Nyla Rose (c) vs. Hikaru Shida - Singles Match for the AEW Women's World Championship

Darby Allin vs. Colt Cabana vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Joey Janela vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Kip Sabian vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Luchasaurus vs. Mystery Opponent - Casino Ladder Match

Shawn Spears vs. Dustin Rhodes

Penelope Ford vs. Kris Statlander

MJF (with Wardlow) vs. Jungle Boy

