AEW's Chief Legal Officer Details How She Approaches Big Personalities Within Locker Room

All Elite Wrestling has had its fair share of drama in the past 365 days. What was once seen as a perfect wrestling oasis started to show slight cracks in the lead up to AEW Double or Nothing 2022 with Hangman Page's now-infamous "workers' rights" comment directed at CM Punk. Months later, Punk would retaliate by going off script and calling out Hangman on live television, demanding that he make his apology "as loud as the disrespect." This time bomb continued to tick until it eventually exploded at AEW All Out, when Punk put numerous members of the roster on blast during a press conference and subsequently got into a backstage fight with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks.

While only Punk, Omega, the Bucks, and former AEW producer Ace Steel were involved in the physicality, plenty of eyewitnesses reportedly saw the events transpire. Among them was AEW Chief Legal Officer and Senior Vice President Megha Parekh.

Speaking to AtotheKWrestling, Parekh provided insight into how she approaches big personalities within the AEW locker room.

"I always try to meet people where they are. The same is true on the football side where we have so many different types of staff that people may not realize," Parekh said. "I try my best to, if I'm talking to a coach, my goal is not to necessarily communicate that is most natural and easy for me, but to try to get them to understand something or explain something or agree with my perspective or position. No matter who I'm talking to, I don't always try to do it in a way where I think is most comfortable for them, as opposed to what is most comfortable for me. That is something that took me years to learn."

Parekh added that she goes to extensive lengths in even just her presentation to ensure trust between herself and the AEW talent.

"I go through all kinds of gymnastics, whether I'm talking to coaches or city council, I'll change how I dress, I'll change how I present myself, and it's really a matter of trying to make it so they feel comfortable," Parekh continued. "So much of my job is people having trust in me. I need to be somebody that is not necessarily someone that seems so much different from them because then they will be distrustful. I'd rather present in a way that makes them comfortable, based on who it is that I'm talking to."