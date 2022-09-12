AEW: Update on Third-Party Investigation into CM Punk and The Elite Backstage Fight

All Elite Wrestling is now a full week removed from its choppiest waters yet, but the ripples from the storm are still pouring into the shore. Following a physical altercation between CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks after the AEW All Out press conference, AEW President Tony Khan elected to strip all men of their championship titles on AEW Dynamite. Khan did this without mentioning any of the men by name. Behind the scenes, it has been reported that all parties involved, including a number of backstage personnel that were only trying to break up the fight, have been suspended until a third-party investigation can determine what exactly transpired.

PWInsider reports that the third-party investigation into the AEW All Out backstage fight is "ongoing." This comes just days after reports initially surfaced that AEW would be utilizing an "independent firm" to determine the events of the physical altercation.

The third-party investigation is set to conduct video interviews with everyone present in the room. This includes the ones who reportedly got physical; Punk, Steel, Omega, and the Bucks, as well as the ones who reportedly tried to break up the fight; Michael Nakazawa, Christopher Daniels, Brandon Cutler, and Pat Buck. All of those aforementioned names are currently suspended from AEW.

Beyond the men involved, the independent firm will interview "a number of neutral parties" who were "believed to have seen everything as it happened." As of this writing, the only two "neutral" names reported are Max "MJF" Friedman and AEW Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh.

Most of the talent involved in this fight have remained quiet on social media since it transpired. Both Matt and Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks have mostly reposted Instagram Stories to their page, although Matt shared one photo of himself and his dog around the time of AEW Dynamite last week, indicating that he was at his home in Rancho Cucamonga, California during the Buffalo broadcast. Punk and Omega have been completely radio silent on their personal platforms. Omega was recently spotted in Japan, where he is likely doing press work for the upcoming AEW: Fight Forever console video game. Omega had been scheduled to appear at the Tokyo Game Show well before the AEW All Out events transpired. That said, this could be an indication that Omega and AEW are on good terms if he is still allowed to represent the company at this event.

