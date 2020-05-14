Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle Challenge The Elite to a Stadium Stampede Match at AEW Double or Nothing

Chris Jericho's Inner Circle faction has been going at it with The Elite ever since All Elite Wrestling first launched back in October, but it looks like the battle between the pair will finally culminate at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 23. After beating Pineapple Pete (Suge D) on this week's Dynamite, Chris Jericho cut a promo alongside Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz, saying that last week's Street Fight victory over Kenny Omega and Matt Hardy was only the beginning. He challenged the group to a Stadium Stampede Match, which will take place inside the TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville (home to the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL franchise) at the upcoming event.

Vanguard 1 flew down to the ring to accept the challenge for the group. Jericho then jokingly offered it an invitation to join the group again, only to beat it to pieces with a black baseball bat (named Floyd).

Hardy then ran down to pick up the pieces of his drone, and was clearly beside himself.

With Cody preoccupied by his TNT Championship match with Lance Archer, all signs point to The Elite being represented by Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, The Young Bucks and Hardy. The two factions were originally supposed to meet inside AEW's first WarGames match, dubbed "Blood & Guts" back on March 25, but the match had be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's the latest on the Double or Nothing card:

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Brodie Lee

TNT Championship: Cody vs. Lance Arhcer

AEW Women's World Championship: Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida (No Disqualification, No Countout Match)

Casino Ladder Match (Winner Gets an AEW World Championship Match): Daby Allin vs. Colt Cabana vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Rey Fenix vs. TBA

MJF vs. Jungle Boy

Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander

The Elite vs. The Inner Circle (Stadium Stampede Match)

(Kickoff) Private Party vs. Best Friends (Winner Gets AEW World Tag Team Championship Match)

