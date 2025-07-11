MLW’s Panini Trading Card Set First Look Reveals Shotzi, Matt Riddle, and More

MLW has been growing by leaps and bounds over the past year, and now it’s ready to take another big step in the world of collectibles. MLW has just announced a multi-year partnership with Panini America, the world’s largest sports and entertainment collectibles company, and that means Panini will be the exclusive home of MLW memorabilia, collectible stickers, and trading cards. Even better is that we’ve got your first look at MLW’s new trading cards, and you can check out several cards from the first release in the images below.

MLW Trading Cards hit the ground running with some of MLW’s biggest stars and some of their major moments stemming from MLW Summer of the Beasts. As you can see in the gallery below, the first set includes stars like World Heavyweight Champion Matt Riddle, Shotzi, Kushida, National Openweight Champion Ultimo Guerrero, Yuki Kamifuku, Brock Anderson, and the new MLW World Tag Team Champions Donovan Dijak and Bishop Dyer.

As more cards are released, we should get even more members of the MLW roster joining the lineup, including Women’s World Featherweight Champion Shoko Nakajima, Mistico, Kenta, Alex Hammerstone, Himawari, My Yamashita, Ava Everett, Tom Lawlor, and Paul London, and we absolutely want a Paul Walter Hauser card as well.

The first set launches as part of Panini’s Instant Card platform, and you can find them all right here as they become available. This is only the beginning of this partnership, so additional MLW products from Panini will be available starting later this year at retailers like Walmart and Target, as well as hobby stores and Panini’s official website.

“As MLW’s global presence continues to grow, partnering with Panini – the worldwide leader in collectibles – is the perfect next step,” MLW Founder and CEO Court Bauer said. “With the world’s top-ranked fighters throwing down in front of sold-out crowds, MLW is built on iconic moments. Now, thanks to Panini, fans can collect those moments and own a piece of the fight.”

“We are looking forward to this new partnership with MLW, as MLW continues to grow and expand internationally – we are positioned well to help them reach wrestling fans on a global basis and bring trading cards to wrestling fans,” said Mark Warsop, Panini America CEO.

We’ll likely see more card reveals when MLW rolls into Dallas for MLW Fightland, which takes place on Saturday, September 13th.

