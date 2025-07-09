WWE Reveals 6 NXT Superstars Joining Evolution 2 Battle Royal (With One Glaring Snub)

This coming weekend will be the long-awaited return of WWE’s Evolution, though the card isn’t 100% locked in just yet. That’s mostly due to the Battle Royal that will feature superstars from Monday Night Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, and while we know of two superstars in the match, we are still waiting to find out the rest of the roster. Tonight’s NXT thankfully revealed a few additions to the lineup (and teased a few others), but among those new announcements, there was one glaring snub that many likely assumed would be a lock for such a big event.

NXT General Manager Ava Raine hit the ring to announce the six superstars who would be joining the Battle Royal at Evolution, and those superstars were revealed to be Jaida Parker, Lola Vice, Kelani Jordan, Lash Legend, Izzi Dame, and Tatum Paxley. Those six superstars are some of NXT’s most popular for sure, and Paxley actually received the biggest pop of the announcement, with Parker right there as well.

There will also be several other NXT superstars involved in other matches on the card. That includes the battle for the NXT Women’s Championship between Jacy Jayne and Jordynne Grace, and there will also be an NXT duo in the Women’s Tag Team Championships Fatal 4-Way. That team consists of Sol Ruca and Zaria, who will be taking on the Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez as well as The Kabuki Warriors and the new team of Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair. It will be a tall order, but they could certainly bring more Title gold to NXT by the end of the match.

Between those four superstars and the other six in the Battle Royal, that’s a nice showing from the NXT Women’s Division, but there is also one pretty big omission from that list. That would be the heavily hyped (and rightfully so) free agent signing, Blake Monroe, who arrived with much fanfare and would certainly benefit from a spotlight at a premium live event, especially when it is already going to feature a wealth of NXT talent. It’s kind of shocking that Monroe is not going to be included, but there is the caveat that she could still end up being in the match or featured in some way during the event.

If that doesn’t happen, though, it’s a bit head-scratching to say the least. Monroe has been heavily featured on TV since joining the brand, whether that is in backstage segments or from segments in the ring, and there’s no shortage of feuds that could be teased for her down the road in a Battle Royal environment. Perhaps she’ll still be included in some way, but if not, it’s certainly surprising.

While we don’t know every superstar in the Battle Royal yet, we did get a preview of some superstars that are likely going to be there courtesy of tonight’s final segment. After the six superstar additions were announced, a number of other stars started approaching the ring. That included Stephanie Vaquer, Zelina Vega, Ivy Nile, Natalya, Maxxine Dupri, and Giulia, and while Vaquer and Nikki Bella have been previously confirmed, the other superstars there are likely going to be involved in the match as well. You can find the full confirmed card and roster for WWE Evolution below.

WWE Evolution

WWE Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (C) vs. Rhea Ripley

WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (C) vs. Trish Stratus

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Fatal 4-Way Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez vs. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria vs. The Kabuki Warriors

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (C) vs. Jordynne Grace

No Holds Barred Match: Naomi vs. Jade Cargill

Battle Royal For Women’s Title Match: Includes Stephanie Vaquer, Nikki Bella, Jaida Parker, Izzi Dame, Kelani Jordan, Lola Vice, Tatum Paxley, Lash Legend, and TBD

Evolution airs on Peacock and Netflix internationally on Sunday, July 13th at 7 PM EST.

Are you excited for Evolution, and who else do you think should win the Battle Royal?