WWE Teases Return of Beloved Superstar (And It’s Probably Sooner Than You Think)

WWE Raw got the show started with a series of promos from the show’s biggest faction, and it may have teased when we’ll finally see the return of one of WWE’s biggest superstars. Seth Rollins’ unnamed faction wasted no time letting their feelings be known, as Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed both delivered fiery promos before Rollins could even speak. After they had their chance on the microphone, it was time for Paul Heyman to get some shine, and that’s when Heyman issued a bold challenge that tees up the return of a beloved superstar to the ring.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That beloved superstar is none other than the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, who hasn’t been seen in WWE since the Raw after WrestleMania 41. WrestleMania 41 saw Reigns betrayed by his former wiseman Heyman, which was actually Heyman’s second betrayal of the match.

Play video

Heyman had already turned on his best friend CM Punk, and it was revealed that he had aligned with Seth Rollins over both of his former allies. On the following Monday Night Raw, Reigns and Punk both came to the painful realization that Rollins wasn’t alone, as he had recruited the deadly Bron Breakker to be a part of his new vision, and we haven’t seen Reigns since.

Reigns’ Return Imminent?

So the question is when will we see Reigns back in WWE? Heyman gave us a tease that it could be sooner than later with his statement on Raw. When the crowd chanted for Reigns, Heyman said, “Let’s be honest here, Roman Reigns doesn’t have the balls to come back and step up against us.”

The crowd then started chanting “OTC”, but Heyman had an answer for that as well, saying, “The OTC is MIA, and after tonight, Jey Uso will be MIA.” That’s because Reed would face Jey later in the show, and if Breakker’s clash with Sami Zayn was anything to go by, it was not going to go great for the former Heavyweight Champion.

As for Reigns’ return date, there are two clear options here. The first is that he returns this weekend at Saturday Night’s Main Event, and if he does, it would most likely be during the match between Rollins and LA Knight. Reigns would love to get some payback on Rollins and cost him a win, though there is one other big possibility. Rollins has the Money in the Bank briefcase currently, and he could attempt to cash-in on Gunther during his match with Goldberg. If he does, I’d expect a returning Reigns to keep that from happening, costing Rollins his chance at Title gold.

If Reigns doesn’t return at Saturday Night’s Main Event, then the other clear return date would be SummerSlam. Reigns could return to cost Rollins his chance at a cash-in or just to inflict some pain on Rollins, which would give Punk a chance to get involved as well. If Reigns were to return at Saturday Night’s Main Event though, he would have time to set up a match for SummerSlam, which is something most would love to see.

Whether or not it happens this weekend remains to be seen, but with a card that already includes a mainstream draw like Gunther vs Goldberg, it would certainly boost the attention of Saturday Night’s Main Event even further with a Reigns return. You can find the current card for Saturday Night’s Main Event below.

Saturday Night’s Main Event Card

WWE Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs. Goldberg

LA Knight vs. Seth Rollins

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre

Saturday Night’s Main Event will stream live on NBC and Peacock at 8 PM EST on July 12th.

Do you think Roman Reigns will return at Saturday Night’s Main Event? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!