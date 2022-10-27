AEW and CM Punk Fallout Gets Perfect Taylor Swift Anti-Hero Fan Edit

It would appear that the era of AEW and CM Punk is heading to an early close after the chaos that erupted after All Out. The media scrum was already eventful and a bit tense, and then things hit the fan afterwards according to reports. Since then Punk and The Elite have not been featured on TV, and rumors point to a possible buyout of Punk's contract. @TIGERstylePRO captured Punk's tenure in AEW and what's happening now perfectly by pairing it with Taylor Swift's song ANTI-HERO, and you can watch the whole video in the post below.

The video starts with Punk's pointed comments about AEW's EVPs and Adam Hangman Page at the media scrum at All Out, and then as it moves forward splices in comments he made during his time with WWE about wanting future people to call him out if he was ever out of touch. At one point Punk says "I can only hope that in 10 years when I'm old and out of touch there's going to be some young punk kid who is going to point at me and say you're old and out of touch. That's the way it works."

“ANTI-HERO” @/CMPunk



When T Swift said:

“I wake up screaming from dreaming,

One day I'll watch as you're leaving,

Cause you got tired of my scheming”

I said, “CM Punk?” 🤔😂#AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #CMPunk



🎧: Anti-Hero – Taylor Swiftpic.twitter.com/rwvrYVDGQu — 𝔱𝔦𝔤𝔢𝔯𝔰𝔱𝔶𝔩𝔢𝔭𝔯𝔬 📼🎃 (@TIGERstylePRO) October 27, 2022

The lyrics really seem to hit him towards the end though, as over his footage in AEW and some of his feuds the chorus kicks in, and you can find those lyrics below.

"It's me. Hi, I'm the problem it's me.

At tea time, everybody agrees,

I'll stare directly at the sun but never in the mirror,

it must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero."

@TIGERstylePRO added a caption to the post, writing "ANTI-HERO" @/CMPunk

When T Swift said:

"I wake up screaming from dreaming,

One day I'll watch as you're leaving,

Cause you got tired of my scheming"

I said, "CM Punk?" 🤔😂"

It's expected that Punk will not return to AEW at this point, though Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were teased in a video on this week's Dynamite, so they seem to be headed back to the company. Ace Steel was already let go from the company.

What did you think of the video mash-up? Let us know in the comments!