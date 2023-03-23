AEW: CM Punk Wanting to Return, How His Face Was Kept Off Dynamite

CM Punk was suddenly back in the headlines this week after an interview between AEW's Dax Harwood and Fightful was previewed on Wednesday. Sean Ross Sapp wrote on Fightful Select that Punk still loves wrestling and that him reading Steve Keirn's new book has given him the itch to get back in the ring. Punk then commented on an Instagram post about the book, bringing up a story of wrestlers brawling backstage yet managing to bury the hatchet a day later. There are obvious parallels between that and what happened at the Brawl Out, though it's unclear if Punk, the Bucks and Kenny Omega have even attempted to patch things up.

"Great story about Gator and Koko fighting in the locker room and then (Jerry) Lawler) drags em in the office the next day and they squash it. Fascinating," Punk wrote.

Dave Meltzer was then asked for an upate on Wrestling Observer Radio — "What it says is that he wants back in (AEW). Which we've already known, other people have said that too, that he's looking to get back in. It's up to Tony (Khan) and Tony's gonna make a decision at some point."

There was also an interesting background detail regarding Punk from this week's Dynamtie. The show opened with The Young Bucks getting put inside an ambulance outside the arena after an attack from (presumably) the Blackpool Combat Club. Kenny Omega tried to follow the pair but was stopped by Don Callis, who still wanted Omega to compete in his match with El Hijo Del Vinkingo later in the night. You'll notice in the photo below that there's a production truck in the background with various tables stacked up along the side. Those were used to block out Punk's face.

"AEW should have Kenny Omega in the locker room. I know that I feel AEW should have CM Punk in the locker room. With those four entities, it makes our talent roster so much deeper and better. It's four guys who want to be the best. Regardless of what any of us think personally, I know that we all want to be the best and I know we all want the best for professional wrestling. It's given us a life that we could never have otherwise," Harwood previously said on his FTR podcast, publicly campaigning for all four men to work through their differences for the good of the business.

"This is my plea to all four guys," he continued. "Please find a way to make it work. If we can make it work, we can set up the future of professional wrestling for a long time and we can change the course of professional wrestling for a very long time. When you think about it, unselfishly, we're doing this for 20-30 years down the road so guys and girls can make a living."