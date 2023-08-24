AEW: Watch CM Punk Pay Tribute to Terry Funk During This Week's AEW Collision

CM Punk teamed with Darby Allin, Sting and Hook on this week's AEW Collision for an eight-man tag match to continue the build to his match with Samoa Joe at Sunday's All In pay-per-view. After the bout was over, Punk took the opportunity after the match to pay tribute to Terry Funk mere hours after the news broke that the WWE Hall of Famer had passed away. Punk wrestled Funk three times early in his career for Ring of Honor and TNA (now Impact Wrestling) and had nothing but positive things to say about "The Hardcore Icon."

"I appreciate coming to work and seeing all of you staying late, hanging out with all of us, letting us continue. One of the big reasons I would say that I'm here. Maybe that Sting's here, maybe that Darby is here. There's a little piece of this man and each and every single one of you here today. I stand on the shoulders of giants and today we lost one, Terry Funk," Punk said, holding a fan's sign that read "Terry Funk Forever."

"No matter what religion you believe, maybe you don't have a religion. One thing I believe is that you are never truly gone as long as the people who look up to you remember you and continue to tell stories long after you're gone," he continued. "My heart is heavy tonight because Terry is gone, but I can still smile because Sting is still here. Bret Hart is still with us. I text him every day. There's a lot of legends that are still here, but we have to give respect to people that paved the way. Let me hear, one time, for Terry Funk."

AEW All In: London Card

AEW World Championship: MJF vs. Adam Cole

MJF vs. Adam Cole AEW "Real" World Championship: CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe

CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR vs. The Young Bucks

FTR vs. The Young Bucks AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker

Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker Will Ospreay vs. Chris Jericho

FTW Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Hook

Jack Perry (c) vs. Hook Kenny Omega, Hangman Page & Kota Ibushi vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Jay White & Juice Robinson

Darby Allin & Sting vs. Swerve Strickland & Christian Cage (Coffin Match)

Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Best Friends & Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta), Santana & Ortiz (Stadium Stampede)

(Zero Hour) ROH World Tag Team Championships: Aussie Open vs. MJF & Adam Cole

