Terry Funk, WWE Hall of Famer and Pro Wrestling Legend, Dead at 79

Terry Funk, WWE Hall of Famer and former NWA World Heavyweight Champion, died on Wednesday at the age of 79. Mick Foley confirmed Funk’s passing on his Facebook page after speaking with Funk’s daughter, Brandee. The wrestling legend had been battling Parkinson’s Disease and dementia. Foley wrote, “I’m struggling to process this — but Terry Funk is gone. I just talked to Terry’s daughter, Brandee, who gave me the awful news. He was my mentor, my idol, and one of my closest friends. He was the greatest wrestler I ever saw.

“If you get the chance, look up a Terry Funk match or a Terry Funk promo, and give thanks that this incredible man gave so much, for so long, to so many. There will never be another like him. May God bless Terry, his friends, family and all who loved him. RIP my dear friend – it was an honor to know you. #RIPTerryFunk,” Foley added.

Making his pro wrestling debut in 1965, Funk would work for promotions like the WWE, WCW, ECW, All Japan, TNA and countless independent promotions. He competed in more than 2,500 matches throughout his career, the last of which took place on Sept. 23, 2017, when he teamed with The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express to beat Jerry Lawler, Brian Christopher and Doug Gilbert at a Big Time Wrestling event in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Wrestlers from around the world quickly took to social media to mourn Funk’s passing. Ric Flair, who wrestled Funk many times, wrote, “In My Entire Life, I’ve Never Met A Guy Who Worked Harder. Terry Funk Was A Great Wrestler, Entertainer, Unbelievably Fearless, And A Great Friend! Rest In Peace My Friend Terry Funk Knowing That No One Will Ever Replace You In The World Of Professional Wrestling!”

Dustin Rhodes tweeted, “Just heard that Terry Funk is gone. Truly heartbroken over this. He has known me since I was a child. He was an incredible mentor and friend. Love him so much and sad to see him go. I know he is no longer in pain and has probably rekindled his war with Pops in heaven. Rest easy TF.”

WWE’s official Twitter account wrote, “WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk has passed away at the age of 79. WWE extends its condolences to Funk’s family, friends and fans. #RestInPeaceTerryFunk”