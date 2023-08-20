CM Punk Brings Golden Vampire to AEW Collision, Punk vs Samoa Joe Official for All In

Samoa Joe previously issued a challenge to CM Punk for All In: London, as Joe didn't think their long-standing rivalry should end on a surprise roll-up. Punk had yet to answer, but Joe got his answer tonight, albeit in a rather unexpected way. Joe was set to take on an unknown wrestler named the Golden Vampire, and this person attacked Joe before he even got into the ring. The Golden Vampire was then revealed to be CM Punk, who accepted Joe's challenge, and Tony Khan made the match official for All In, adding yet another marquee match to the anticipated event.

When Joe was approaching the ring, the Golden Vampire came out and attacked him head-on, and continued to keep Joe on his heels. The mystery star then hit a knee strike in the corner, and that was followed by lifting Joe up and hitting a GTS. That's when Punk pulled off the mask and revealed his identity to the crowd.

The Golden Vampire is CM PUNK!!!



Watch #AEWCollision Fight For The Fallen LIVE on TNT!@SamoaJoe| @CMPunk pic.twitter.com/MXiTXIhjox — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 20, 2023

Punk didn't mince words, grabbing a microphone and yelling "I accept B****!"Punk left the ring and Joe started to get to his feet, looking absolutely livid at how things turned out. The commentary team then revealed that Khan had made the match official for All In, and it will be one of many anticipated matches on the card.

The Golden Vampire outfit is also a tribute to Tracy Smothers, and fans online got a kick out of Punk bringing that look back for the big surprise attack. This is the latest chapter in Joe and Punk's feud, and the last time the two met on Collision, Punk was able to finally defeat Joe. In an interview with Under The Ring, Joe reflected on his rivalry with Punk and how they've changed since their first matches.

"Just experience, a treasure trove of experience," Joe said (h/t Fightful). "When we first locked up, we were very new in the industry and still very much a journeyman learning. You never stop learning, but at the same time, we definitely knew a hell of a lot less back then."

The card for AEW All In: London was already stacked, and CM Punk vs Samoa Joe will only make the card that much better. You can find the fully updated card for All In below.

AEW World Championship : MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole

: MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole AEW World Tag Team Championship : FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks

: FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks AEW Women's Championship : Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Saraya. vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship

: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Saraya. vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship The Golden Elite (Hangman Page, Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) vs. Bullet Club Gold (Juice Robinson & Jay White) & Konosuke Takeshita

Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay

Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) & TBD vs. Eddie Kingston, Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix), Orange Cassidy & Best Friends (Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor) in Stadium Stampede

Coffin Match: AR Fox & Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin & Sting

Ring of Honor Tag Team Championship : Aussie Open (c) vs. MJF & Adam Cole

: Aussie Open (c) vs. MJF & Adam Cole Samoa Joe vs CM Punk

AEW All In: London takes place on August 27th.

Are you excited for the match? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!