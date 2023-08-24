Official AEW ALL IN: London Card Following AEW Collision Tapings

All Elite Wrestling’s next live show is the company’s biggest event of all time: AEW ALL IN: London. AEW is set to bring a full pay-per-view card to Wembley Stadium on Sunday, August 27th with a number of grudge bouts and title matches. Headlining the show will be AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman defending his title against Adam Cole. Those two men will also open the show when they team together to face Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions Aussie Open for their gold. The ROH Tag Titles are not the only non-AEW championships being defended on the show, as another title bout was announced on the taped edition of AEW Collision this past Wednesday.

Warning – The rest of this article contains spoilers from this Friday’s episode of AEW Collision.

Videos by ComicBook.com

FTW Champion Jack Perry attempted to retire his unsanctioned championship when he was interrupted by former titleholder Hook. The cold-hearted handsome devil proceeded to put Perry through a table, thus setting up an FTW Title match between the two at AEW ALL IN: London.

Perry won the championship at AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts this past July, ending Hook’s year-long reign. Perry has been working a new heel persona ever since, which has seen him ditch the “Jungle Boy” monicker in favor of leather jackets, sunglasses, and lyric-less music.

The FTW Championship was first introduced in the late 1990s by Taz. Taz was frustrated by his lack of title opportunities in ECW so he created his own title which he defended in the promotion. The FTW Title was retired for roughly two decades before Taz reintroduced it within AEW and bestowed it upon his client at the time, Brian Cage. In the three years that the title has appeared on AEW TV, Cage, Ricky Starks, Hook, and Perry have all held it.

AEW ALL IN: London Card

AEW World Championship: MJF vs. Adam Cole

MJF vs. Adam Cole AEW “Real” World Championship: CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe

CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR vs. The Young Bucks

FTR vs. The Young Bucks AEW Women’s World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker

Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker Will Ospreay vs. Chris Jericho

FTW Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Hook

Jack Perry (c) vs. Hook Kenny Omega, Hangman Page & Kota Ibushi vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Jay White & Juice Robinson

Darby Allin & Sting vs. Swerve Strickland & AR Fox (Coffin Match)

Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Best Friends & Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta), Santana & Ortiz (Stadium Stampede)

(Zero Hour) ROH World Tag Team Championships: Aussie Open vs. MJF & Adam Cole

AEW ALL IN: London goes down this Sunday, August 27th at 1 PM ET.