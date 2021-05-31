AEW Double or Nothing: Former WWE Star Arrives in Casino Battle Royale

✖

AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view once again featured the Casino Battle Royale on Sunday night, featuring a surprise 21st entrant (aka "The Joker" card). That surprised turned out to be Lio Rush, a former NXT Cruiserweight Champion who was released by the WWE back in April 2020. Unfortunately, Rush's time in the match was explosive but short as Matt Hardy and Private Party all teamed up to eliminate him. Rush initially teased retiring following his WWE departure, though he has since worked for a variety of promotions including New Japan Strong, MLW and Lucha Libre AAA.

Rush recently dropped the MLW Middleweight Championship back to Myron Reed, and was last seen at the GCW Draft Day event defeating Starboy Charlie on May 15. Jungle Boy went on the win the battle royale, last eliminating Christian Cage.

This story is developing...