Former WWE Star Lio Rush Teases Challenging for Darby Allin's AEW TNT Championship

Darby Allin captured the TNT Championship during Saturday night's AEW Full Gear event, and wrestlers are already lining up to get a shot at the new champion. You can now count former WWE star Lio Rush among those interested. The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion and hype man for Bobby Lashley was released by the company back in April and teased the idea of stepping away from the business over the summer. His hiatus wound up lasting just a few months, as he recently returned for a pair of GCW events and a UWN Primetime Live taping.

On top of teasing an AEW appearance, Rush has already been confirmed for New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Super J-Cup tournament and MLW's first Fusion taping since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rush then teased he has a lot more in store for the pro wrestling business, while simultaneously blasting a critic.

They hate to see you winning. You’re going to despise me before this year is over because I’ve got more on the way.......A LOT more. https://t.co/mMnARArRFe — Lio Rush (@TheLionelGreen) November 9, 2020

The Maryland native was pulled from WWE television in mid-2019 amid reports of him having "backstage heat" with other wrestlers in the locker room. He returned months later as a member of the NXT roster and briefly held the NXT Cruiserweight Championship before being released.

Rush later revealed WWE had much bigger plans for him, including an Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania 35.

"People are gonna like this, but at the same time, they're not, because I remember a lot of people were saying it. At the time, they were going to have me win the Intercontinental Championship while I was with Bobby and the whole and the whole storyline with Finn [Balor]," Rush told Fightful earlier this year. "They were gonna have me win the title. But I forgot what happened. I forgot what happened and why that wasn't the case. I think the idea came from Elimination Chamber, where it was me and Bobby versus Finn in like a handicap match and I think they were going to do it again at WrestleMania but I was gonna be the one to win the title and it was just gonna throw everybody off. But yeah, for whatever reason, that got scratched."

