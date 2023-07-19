Watch AEW’s Stage Crew Create The Blood & Guts Cage Inside Boston’s TD Garden

This week’s AEW Dynamite will feature AEW’s annual Blood & Guts Match, a two-ringed Steel Cage match reminiscent of the classic WarGames Match used in Jim Crockett Promotions and WCW. The show will take place inside Boston’s TD Garden and will see The Blackpool Combat Club’s Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta team with Pac and Konosuke Takeshita to take on The Golden Elite — Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Hangman Page and Kota Ibushi. A video of the production team setting up the steel structure was posted to social media on Wednesday afternoon.

The match was originally planned to have all four members of The BCC in action, but Bryan Danielson is still recovering from the broken arm he suffered at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view last month. AEW president Tony Khan gave an update on Danielson’s condition in a media call on Tuesday.

“It’s been a little bit worse than anybody anticipated, and I don’t want to put an exact timeline on it. But Bryan is in the process of recovering. We can get into more details on it at a later date,” Khan said.

Why Isn’t There A Women’s Blood & Guts Match This Year?

While it looked like AEW was setting up a Women’s Blood & Guts Match involving The Outcasts (Saraya, Toni Storm, Ruby Soho) against the likes of Dr. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, Willow Nightingale, Skye Blue and Hikaru Shida, no such match has been announced. Tony Khan explained in that aforementioned media call that injuries played a part in that decision.

“I think it would have been an interesting idea, it could have been a great match,” Khan said. “…I’m not sure at this moment given some of the injuries and stuff we had that was feasible. Also with so many of the women participating this week in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament.

“It is a very, very hard-hitting match and there’s a lot of attrition for it from it,” Khan added. “We’ve had major injuries. Santana has not participated in pro wrestling since the last Blood & Guts And the women’s division has been pretty beat up. They’ve really beat the hell out of each other frankly and overseas. So, probably was not a feasible idea for them this year.”

AEW Blood & Guts 2023 Card (July 19, 2023)

Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta), Konosuke Takeshita & Pac vs. The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, The Young Bucks, Kota Ibushi) (Blood & Guts Match)

Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament Finals: MJF & Adam Cole vs. Daniel Garcia & Sammy Guevara

FTW Championship: Hook vs. Jack Perry

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2023 Card (July 21, 2023)