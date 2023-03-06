AEW Revolution: Jack Perry Finally Crosses the Line, Buries Christian Cage

"Jungle Boy" Jack Perry finally put Christian Cage away at AEW Revolution on Sunday night, defeating his former mentor in a Final Burial Match. After guiding both Perry and Luchasaurus throughout their tag title run, Cage turned his back on Perry at last year's Road Rager event. Luchasaurus would soon follow, enabling Cage to beat Perry in a mere 20 seconds at All Out by attacking him on the entrance ramp before the bell rang. The young star got his revenge on his old tag partner by beating him inside a Steel Cage at Full Gear, but had to wait until Cage was cleared to compete again in order for their rematch to finally happen.

Throughout their various brawls on television, Perry was consistently given the chance to put Cage away with a Con-Chair-To but could never bring himself to do it. He had no such hesitation at Revolution, nailing Cage with a chair after locking him in a Snare Trap with a shovel wrenched across his face. Perry then dropped Cage into the coffin placed on the entrance ramp and kissed him on the forehead before slamming the door shut.

This story is developing...