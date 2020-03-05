Watch: The Inner Circle Mock The Shield, Triple Powerbomb Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho and the rest of the Inner Circle faction decided to take some shots at Jon Moxley’s old WWE faction in the closing moments of this week’s AEW Dynamite. The main event of thee show was supposed to see Moxley team with Darby Allin to take on Jericho and Sammy Guevara, but the new AEW World Champion was jumped on his way to the ring by Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz. Allin chose to go through the fight on his own and put up a valiant effort, but was put away when Jericho nailed him with a Judas Effect while he was in midair on a suicide dive.

Moments after the match Moxley appeared again with a steel chair. He seemed to have the advantage for a while, but eventually the numbers game caught up with him. Eventually the five beat up up the entrance ramp and sent him crashing through a table with a Triple Powebomb, the same move Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Moxley (Dean Ambrose) used on countless opponents during their years as a trio in WWE.

To add insult to injury, the five then did The Shield’s signature pose. Only instead of closed fists, it was middle fingers.

Heading into the AEW World Championship match at AEW Revolution this past Saturday, Moxley compared winning the AEW title to his WWE Championship reign back in 2016.

“This, I feel, will be a far greater feeling,” Moxley said in an interview leading up to the show. “You know this is me, on my own, doing things my way. Totally different situation. Not even a comparable situation – as good as a night as that was.”

Moxley wound up ending Jericho’s six-month reign as world champion by revealing his injured right eye (covered by an eye patch) was actually completely healed, and put him away with two Paradigm Shifts.