Watch: Tony Khan Makes Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega at AEW Full Gear a Lights Out Unsanctioned Match

Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega will go head-to-head- at AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view on Nov. 9, and thanks to a new stipulation from AEW president Tony Khan all rules have been thrown out the window. Last week’s AEW Dynamite went off the air Moxley and PAC finishing their main event bout in a time limit draw. Once the cameras stopped rolling, PAC tried to damage Moxley’s throat with a steel chair, only for Omega to run out and make the save. Moxley then stormed his way backstage, in a segment that re-aired at the start of Dynamite this week, he learned from Moxley that his upcoming pay-per-view match wouldn’t count against his win-loss record.

This enraged Moxley, who told Khan (not seen on camera) that what happens to Omega at the pay-per-view in Baltimore will be on his head.

“We can’t sanction this match” Khan said, referencing the brawls Omega and Moxley have had in the past at Double or Nothing and the TNT premiere. “We cant be liable, we can’t be responsible for what you guys do. We have to make this an Unsanctioned Lights Out match.”

“I don’t understand what you’re saying,” Moxley said. “You’re saying it doesn’t count.”

“Technically it won’t count against your win-loss record,” Khan responded. “It’s going to be a great match but we can’t be responsible for what happens. We have to make this a Lights Out match. We can’t sanction this.

“You’ve got to be f—ing kidding me man,” Moxley said. “Win over Kenny Omega? I’ve been working for this. I’ve been working for this for months ever since I showed up here. I have the balls to go after the top guy, your boy. And now you say it doesn’t count? You’re going to make me a freak show, you’re gonna put me in a little box. You’re going to treat me like everybody else treats me. You don’t want me to have a win over your boy? You won’t sanction me? I’m unsanctionable!? What happens to Kenny Omega now is on your hands. His a— is on the line cuz of you!”

Other matches announced for Full Gear include AEW World Champion Chris Jericho vs. Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks vs. Santana & Ortiz and Adam Page vs. PAC.