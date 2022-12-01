MJF Pulled a Conor McGregor in His Return to AEW Dynamite

MJF made his first appearance on AEW Dynamite since winning the AEW World Championship this week. His promo accomplished quite a bit — he debuted a new version of the world title, admitted he'll use it as a bargaining chip when his contract supposedly ends in early 2024, openly admitted that he'll barely wrestle in order to ensure his title reign lasts a long time and knocked out William Regal with a sucker punch as a means of revenge for Regals' rejection of him years ago. But one small detail about the promo you may not have noticed was on the suit he was wearing, as the pinstripes running up and down his outfit were actually the words "Better Than You" over and over.

This was actually a reference to Conor McGregor, who wore a similar suit back when he was on a promotional tour for his boxing fight with Floyd Mayweather. His suit had the words "F— You" repeatedly stitched in.

MJF vs. Conor McGregor

Friedman and McGregor recently started a feud online after the AEW champ started taking shots at rising UFC star Paddy Pimblett. He caught McGregor's attention by calling Pimblett a "dollar store Conor McGregor."

"A dollar store Conor is still worth millions," McGregor wrote, admitting he didn't know who Max was. "Let's go young Paddy Pimb! Don't know who this other clown is."

Naturally, this prompted a response from "The Salt of the Earth" — "I'll f— the Conor clone up. Then I'll wipe my ass with the original. Stay in your lane you roided up leprechaun. You can't hang with the @AEW World Champion. #Betterthanyou."

AEW Winter is Coming 2022 Card

AEW World Championship: MJF vs. Ricky Starks

MJF vs. Ricky Starks Best of Seven Series, Match 4: Death Triangle vs The Elite (Death Triangle Leads Series 2-1)

A big portion of MJF's promo centered around him claiming his AEW contract will expire in January 2024, and that he's expecting a massively lucrative contract from either AEW or WWE when that happens. He outright namedropped Nick Khan and Triple H, but also hinted at possibly leaving wrestling altogether for Hollywood after being cast as Lance Von Erich in the upcoming film The Iron Claw.

Friedman took a hiatus from television earlier this year after demanding to be fired by Tony Khan. Since returning at All Out, he has insisted in interviews that he never signed a new deal or contract extension.